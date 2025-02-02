Welcome back: J.T. Miller scores twice in first game back with Rangers
By Austen Bundy
It didn't take long for J.T. Miller to get reacquainted with his old team. The former Ranger was traded back to New York from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday after spending roughly five and a half seasons in Canada. He was quickly made available to play Saturday against the Boston Bruins where he made his impact quickly.
Roughly 11 minutes into the first period, Miller was gifted the puck off the errant stick of the Bruins' Brandon Carlo right in front of the goal with nobody around to stop him. The newly acquired Ranger swiftly buried the puck in goaltender Jeremy Swayman's net to tie the game at 1-1 shortly after Boston had opened scoring.
J.T. Miller picks up right where he left off with New York Rangers
For some Rangers fans it may feel like Miller never left, especially after his performance on Saturday. The 31-year-old tallied a second goal against Boston, this time to open the third period and cut the Bruins' lead to 4-2.
Ultimately, his efforts weren't enough as the Rangers fell 6-3 in the end. But New York fans have a lot to be excited about as the team continues to try and climb back up the Metropolitan Division standings.
Miller was drafted 15th overall by New York in 2011 before being traded from New York to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2018-19 season. He left for Vancouver ahead of the very next season and departed Friday as the team's second-highest scorer with 35 points.
The trade came in the wake of rumors that Miller and Canucks star Elias Petterson were at odds with one another. Vancouver took advantage of the situation to get something in return for its asset, including Rangers forward Philip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round draft pick.
As the Eastern Conference playoff race picks up in the final months of the season, Miller will add an offensive boost the Rangers have been desperately needing.