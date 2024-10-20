Juan-derful! Yankees radio call of Juan Soto's ALCS-winning bomb was a John Sterling masterclass
By James Nolan
Who better than John Sterling to make the call for Juan Soto's three-run HR that sent the New York Yankees to their first World Series since 2009?
Sterling retired earlier this season but decided to come out of retirement for one last postseason run with the Bronx Bombers. It paid off big time, as the pinstripes are back where they belong.
Soto has been on fire in the playoffs and played a crucial role in the Yankees' quest for their 28th World Series Trophy. In the postseason, he holds a .333 BA, 1.106 OPS, 3 HRs, and 8 RBIs. No matter what happens in the offseason, Soto proved the trade with the Padres was 100 percent worth it for the Yankees.
The Yankees offense can go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers or Mets
The New York Mets are looking to force a Game 7 on Sunday night when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road. No matter who comes out of the NLCS victorious, the Yankees will have a challenge.
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos are on fire across town of the Yankees. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman are at the top of the Dodgers lineup, all former MVPs.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two former MVPs in the middle of the Yankees lineup with Soto. Although Judge struggled in the postseason, he's still the game's most feared hitter. Stanton is having another phenomenal postseason. In Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, the former NL MVP went deep for the fifth time this postseason.
On top of the three superstars in the lineup for the Yankees, they've gotten production from other key players. Gleyber Torres holds a .297 BA in the postseason. Anthony Volpe has a staggering .459 OBP in his second postseason.
Pitching was what the Yankees fanbase was worried about heading into the postseason, and they haven't had to. Gerrit Cole can certainly pitch better than he has, but he's one of the very best starters in MLB. Carlos Rodon has had back-to-back great starts. New York's bullpen has also been a strength in the postseason.
New York has a legitimate shot to win their 28th World Series. Now is the perfect time. Stanton and Judge aren't getting any younger. Soto's contract expires after the postseason. On top of that, Sterling came out of retirement to call games for the 2024 Bronx Bombers. Now is the time for the Yankees.