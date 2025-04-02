Juan Soto adds voice to chorus for Sandy Alcantara trade amid Mets' slow start

As great as the New York Mets’ pitching has looked to start 2025, they could still use a high-level arm. The rumors of a blockbuster trade that could go down have already heated up. The Miami Marlins could trade Sandy Alcantara at some point this season, as they could get a haul back. Almost every team trying to contend this season would love to have him, and it already sounds like New York is in.

"It would be one of the best trades that we could have. I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge. It’s going to take a lot to get him," Juan Soto said.

Francisco Lindor added to that chorus, claiming a trade for Alcantara would be much like the signing of Soto.

"It would almost be like adding Soto. You add Soto, it’s going to help the team. You add Alcantara and it’s going to help the team," Lindor noted.

The Mets got disheartening news earlier this week. Sean Manaea experienced an injury setback and could be out until late May. That leaves them with their current rotation, featuring Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga. Adding the former Cy Young to that mix would change the complexion of their staff.

Alcantara would help bolster the Mets’ championship aspirations

Alcantara missed all of 2024. Nevertheless, the two-time All-Star put together two promising starts in his return this season. He's only allowed five hits in his first two starts and has recorded 11 strikeouts. Since 2020, the right-hander holds a 3.14 ERA.

It would be a massive addition for the Mets if David Stearns can pull off a trade for the 29-year-old. Once Manaea returns, they’d have one of the best rotations in the National League with Alcantara. With those two headlining, they’d have Peterson, Senga, and Holmes follow. They could keep Canning in the rotation as a sixth starter if he proves his first start of 2025 wasn’t a fluke.

They’d have a complete championship-contending team with that rotation, their promising bullpen, and the lineup New York has. It’s no shock to see Juan Soto’s desire for his new team to add Alcantara.