Juan Soto already looks and sounds like he has a foot out the door for Yankees
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto couldn't wait an hour until after the Yankees World Series dreams were crushed to talk about his looming free agency. He and Scott Boras really are perfect for each other.
Soto's Yankees lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a well-oiled machine that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Soto knows this, which is why he must choose his next steps carefully. Should he stay with the Yankees, which will assuredly offer him nearly as much money as any other suitor, but provide the pinstripes and caché that comes with the uniform? Should he move to Queens, where Steve Cohen can write a blank check with his name on it? Or, do he test the litany of other suitors with owners who would pretty much do the same as Cohen – of which the Dodgers are included.
It sure sounds like Juan Soto is ready to leave the Yankees
As the Dodgers were celebrating Soto spent what could be his final moments in the Yankees dugout watching the aftermath of his team's failure. He then went to the clubhouse, where he provided reporters with some soundbites that...don't look great for his long-term future as a Yankee.
“I think every team has the same opportunity," Soto said, regarding his future.
When asked about his time spent with Aaron Judge and the Yankees, Soto spoke in the past tense, as if his mind was already made up.
"I'm really happy with what we did as a duo this year. It's just incredible. I really learned a lot of things from him. I'm gonna take that to my next step," Soto continued.
Now, it should be taken into account the circumstances Soto is speaking in. The Yankees just lost the World Series. Soto wants to win, and he had to watch another team – possibly one vying for his services – celebrate in the Bronx. That's not ideal.
Soto also knows, as mentioned above, that he has all the leverage. So, even if it's not the ideal moment for the Yankees or their fanbase, it's never too early to get the ball rolling and put some pressure on Brian Cashman.
The second the Yankees season ended, the offseason began. Baseball is a business, after all.