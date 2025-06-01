Juan Soto delivers on bounce-back promise to Mets fans

The New York Mets have rebounded nicely from a brief rough patch, now tied with Philadelphia for first place in the NL East and the top overall seed in the National League. Back-to-back series against the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will do that for a team.

Saturday's outcome was no surprise, as the Mets trampled the nine-win Rockies, 8-2. How New York achieved the victory was notable, however — mostly because Juan Soto went nuclear, hitting his first home run since May 9 in the fourth inning.

Soto officially reached base safely in four of his six plate appearances with the home run, although it's worth noting that he was hitless in four straight games prior to this Rockies series. We know Soto can draw walks, but seeing him smash moonshots is the fun part — and it's why the Mets shelled out $765 million to transplant him in Queens.

This was a long time coming for the 26-year-old, but we all should've known it right around the corner. Soto told us so himself.

"I know I've been struggling, and I haven't been there for them, but I will be," he told reporters on Friday after a two-hit performance. "It's a matter of time, we don't know when it's gonna come through, but I'm going to keep working."

Juan Soto promised results for the Mets, and then he delivered in grand fashion

It has been a sluggish season for the four-time All-Star and 2019 World Series champ. Going into Saturday's game, Soto was slashing .229/.355/.400 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. Totally respectable for the average joe, but not exactly on par with his status as an MVP candidate and the highest paid athlete in American sports history.

Soto is 26, though, and New York has a long runway to figure things out and let it all settle into place. Every player, even the all-timers, slump it up from now and then. We all knew this turnaround was coming; even Soto knew it, and he broadcast it publicly. Anyone who didn't believe him was either too caught up in the inherent state of Mets pessimissm or an optimistic rival. Either way, the greats always find a way, and Soto has been one of MLB's best all-around hitters for a while now.

It hasn't been pretty — we've seen Soto go through multiple at-bats without swinging and jog to first on groundballs — but the innate talent was never in question, even if his mental headspace and personal happiness may have been.

Soto is getting used to new surroundings. It can be easy to forget that when someone is making $51 million annually; it can make it feel like a player is impervious to the standard pitfalls of a baseball career. But it takes time for even the best players to adjust to a new ballpark, new teammates, a new uniform. Soto has spoken openly about the fact that he doesn't have Aaron Judge protecting him anyone. Those comments didn't go over well in either fanbase, but honestly, this was a learning process for him. As they say in the City of Brotherly Love... trust the process.

This feels like a turning point for Soto. Mets fans sure hope it is. Nothing lifts the spirit and warms the bat quite like a three-game series against this Rockies team.