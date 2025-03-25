Juan Soto might pay for his $765 million contract before he ever plays a game for the Mets

The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the offseason when they signed Juan Soto away from the Yankees. After tense negotiations, the Mets and Soto agreed to terms on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract. This move has been celebrated by Mets fans, as just last season, they were two wins away from reaching the World Series in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Now, they got one of the best players in all of baseball on the roster.

With Soto signing and Mets excitement at an all-time high, it resulted in high ticket sales.

Mets Chief Operating Officer Samantha Engelhardt announced on Tuesday that all of the team's traditional season ticket packages are sold out, and the season ticket base is the highest in team history.

Mets COO Samantha Engelhardt: Traditional season ticket packages are sold out and season ticket base is the highest in organization history. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 25, 2025

There is plenty of hype surrounding the 2025 Mets, and fans want to catch as many home games as possible at Citi Field.

After signing Soto, the Mets made other moves. They managed to keep Sean Manaea on a new contract after impressing in his first year in New York. But perhaps the biggest follow-up move the Mets made was bringing back slugging first baseman Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million contract, with a player option after this upcoming season. With that, the Mets have a strong top of the order with Francisco Lindor, Soto, Alonso, and Mark Vientos.

Last season, Soto showed he's more than capable playing in the bright lights of New York. In 157 regular season games, Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, and 166 hits in 576 at-bats. As a result of those numbers, he finished third in American League MVP voting. Let's not forget, Soto played a huge role in the Yankees making it to the World Series for the first time since 2009 during their postseason run.

The Mets play their first home game on Friday, Apr. 4 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays. That will be the first chance Mets fans and season ticket holders can see Soto play for the team in games that matter. It will be up to Soto and the rest of the team to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them this sesaon.