Latest Juan Soto rumors paint Mets as devious villains but not remotely serious
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets are interested in Juan Soto. This is not breaking news, and has been known or at least expected for the better part of a calendar year. Steve Cohen and David Stearns will likely get a meeting with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, before the 26-year-old decides on his long-term home. Who knows, it could be an easy move to another borough?
Cohen could give Boras and Soto a blank check, and ask them to pick a number. However, that's not how good baseball operations work, which is why Cohen hired Stearns to begin with. Stearns is used to working with the small-market Brewers, which had far less resources than Cohen's Mets. Essentially, Cohen will open his wallet if necessary, but he'd prefer to build a sustainable operation, much like the World Series champion World Series Dodgers, which keeps on giving. Return on investment is important to the Cohen's of the world.
Are the Mets playing chicken with Juan Soto's camp?
Stearns' eye is much of the reason some around the industry are curious as to how high the Mets will go. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported just that on Monday:
"If Cohen wanted someone to simply write checks, he could have hired anyone. He hired Stearns to build a team like the Dodgers, a team that consistently wins and is deeper than any other organization in the game...It’s also why some executives believe the Mets might want to drive up the price for Soto but may not be one of the most serious suitors," Nightengale wrote.
Mets have a lot to gain this offseason
The Mets don't have to add Soto to win the winter. Heck, with Cohen's money backing them, the Mets could keep the majority of their NLCS roster intact and sign, say, Corbin Burnes and Alonso and call it a day. Soto would be the icing on top, sure, but at the very least it makes a ton of sense to drive up the price tag for Hal Steinbrenner and the rival Yankees. As much as ownership in the Bronx cries poor, they really don't need the discount.
It's an interesting theory, and one which will be proven correct, or flawed, in the coming weeks.