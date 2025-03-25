Juan Soto’s unencumbered praise for Aaron Judge still won’t get him a Yankee Stadium suite

Juan Soto had been in New York for just one season as a member of the Yankees following a trade to the San Diego Padres. But after a run to the World Series, Soto hit free agency, and ultimately decided to sign with the crosstown Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. Even though Soto had really no say in his trade to the Yankees, the fanbase is acting like choosing the Mets was an act of betrayal.

After signing with the Mets, Soto revealed that he had no contact with Aaron Judge or his other former Yankees teammates. It was later revealed, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale, that Soto changed his phone number due to the influx of calls in free agency. The two eventually spoke at the start of spring training, per Judge, and the two are still friends.

Before the Mets and Yankees faced off in spring training on Monday, Soto spoke with NBC's "TODAY" and offered praise for Judge.

“I loved to watch Judge last year,” Soto said, h/t NJ.com. “He was incredible. And the way he handled himself, that’s my favorite hitter so far.”

Juan Soto praises Aaron Judge ahead of first season away from Yankees

Even by praising Judge, Soto didn't feel the love from Yankees fans, especially in Monday's spring training game. Even though the game took place at Clover Park, the Mets' home field for spring training, the Yankees fans in attendance did their best to show how they felt about Soto, booing the superstar outfielder loudly.

The reception for Juan Soto with Mets and Yankees fans at Clover Park pic.twitter.com/1PvTB1We0H — SNY (@SNYtv) March 24, 2025

The free agency sweepstakes for Soto was a tense one, with the Mets and Yankees considered the favorites. Soto said that the Yankees were "No. 1" on his list but ultimately decided to join the Mets. The Yankees had offered a 16-year, $760 million deal to Soto. With the Mets deal, Soto gets to earn more money total and on an annual basis. Plus, Soto and his family get a suite at CitI Field, something the Yankees wouldn't offer at Yankee Stadium. Granted, they wouldn't even do that for Judge or Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Last season, Soto and Judge formed a dangerous one-two punch in the Bronx. Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, and 166 hits in 157 regular season games. Soto finished in third place in AL MVP voting, as the award went to Judge, who posted a .322 batting average, a 1.159 OPS, 58 home runs, 144 RBI, and 180 hits.

Now, Soto will be part of a batting order that consists of shortstop Francisco Lindor and slugging first baseman Pete Alonso. The expectations are high for the Mets, and Soto will be the face of the team for the next 15 years as he seeks to bring them a World Series title.