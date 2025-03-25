JuJu Watkins carried off court after devastating-looking injury during March Madness

JuJu Watkins was the most visible and exciting player in women's college basketball this season. Now there's doubt she'll play again in March Madness.

During the first quarter of USC's second round game against Mississippi State, Watkins went down injured after being fouled while driving to the basket. She was in obvious pain and quickly surrounded by trainers.

After spending some time on the ground, Watkins was helped up, but she could only put weight on her left leg. Trainers ultimately picked her up and carried her into the tunnel.

JuJu Watkins has been carried off the court during USC-Mississippi St. with an apparent lower leg injury.



(📸 @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/7wrqJQSMFI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2025

Juju Watkins was carried off the court after what appears to be a knee injury https://t.co/0jC7dX0ehg pic.twitter.com/LkPXxKwQiM — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) March 25, 2025

JuJu Watkins injury update: USC star officially out with knee injury

According to USC Women's Basketball on social media, Watkins is out for the rest of the game while she is evaluated by doctors.

JuJu Watkins is being evaluated by USC Keck Medicine staff and will not return to competition in tonight’s NCAA Second Round game. — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) March 25, 2025

Watkins right knee appeared to buckle during the drive. The replay and her reaction suggested it was a serious injury. We obviously don't know the full extent, but it would not be surprising if the prognosis keeps the guard out for a while. Women's basketball fans the world over are hoping that's not the case.

Hoping this JuJu Watkins injury is not serious, this is the full speed live cam pic.twitter.com/hyAfmUuM4z — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) March 25, 2025

Watkins is the biggest name in women's college basketball with Caitlin Clark off to the WNBA. She was the face of the women's tournament, appearing on a slew of prominent commercials this March.

It's not hard to see why. She's one of the best players in the game with the potential to become one of the all-time greats. She was the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned her second straight unanimous All-American nod. It's tough to name a women's player with a higher ceiling.

During the 2024-25 season, Watkins averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

After Watkins' exit, the Trojans quickly overcame the shock of seeing their best player go down. They promptly increased their advantage to 20 points with Kiki Iriafen serving as the new focal point. She reached double-digit scoring well before the end of the first half.

This article will be updated as more is learned about JuJu Watkins' injury.