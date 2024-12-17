Julius Peppers had both Carolina and Canton on his mind
The Carolina Panthers were coming off a forgettable season. The team kicked off 2001 with a victory over the Vikings at Minnesota and never won another game that year. Ordinarily, a 1-15 record would earn you the first overall pick in the ensuing draft.
However, the National Football League was welcoming a new franchise into the league, and the expansion Houston Texans were given the top selection in April’s draft. The club opted for Frenso State quarterback David Carr.
The Panthers chose a local product, who was a star athlete at the University of North Carolina. Defensive end Julius Pepper was a physical specimen who dominated on the gridiron. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound product also played two seasons of basketball with the Tar Heels.
He made a quick impression in the NFL. In a dozen games, he totaled 36 tackles, 12.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception on the way to being named the 2002 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. A season later, the Panthers completed a remarkable turnaround. While Peppers finished with just seven sacks, the team won 11 games, captured the NFC South, and reached Super Bowl XXXVIII.
The first-ballot selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 spent 17 seasons in the league with three different franchises. Most of that came with Carolina, where he played his first eight years and final two campaigns with the Panthers. His numbers with that club alone were eye-popping: 97.0 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, six interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns), and 10 fumble recoveries (1 returned for a TD). During his first stint with the Panthers, he was named to five Pro Bowls, and earned All-Pro honors in 2004 and ’06.
In 2010, he left via free agency for the Windy City. He inked a six-year, $91.5 million deal with Chicago. “It’s one thing to play football in this league and make a living, but it’s a totally different thing to come to a place with a rich tradition like the Bears,” said the standout defender (to ESPN’s John Clayton).
Peppers continued his excellent play, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his first year with the club. There would be two more Pro Bowl invitations with the Bears. His stay in Chicago lasted four seasons, where he totaled 37.5 sacks, three more picks, seven fumble recoveries (1 TD), and 10 forced fumbles.
Cut loose by the Bears in March 2014, Peppers remained in the NFC North. He not only moved on to Green Bay to play for the Packers, he would line up at outside linebacker. In three seasons in his new town and position, he returned both of his two interceptions for touchdowns, totaled 25.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries — earning a Pro Bowl invite in 2015. As previously mentioned, he spent his final two NFL seasons back in Carolina.
His overall statistical resume is awe-inspiring. A total of 266 regular-season games, with 240 starts. He amassed 159.5 sacks, 11 interceptions (4 touchdowns), 52 forced fumbles, and 21 fumble recoveries (2 touchdowns). During his enshrinement speech in August, he took the time to put the proper perspective on those incredible numbers.
“Now for all of the sacks, interceptions and touchdowns you see on Sunday, there’s a whole team of people behind the scenes who are just as important to our success, that sometimes may go unnoticed so I want to shout y’all out. But I see you.
“I want to thank my strength and conditioning coaches. My trainers. The people upstairs in the front office. Thank you, (Panthers’ GM) Marty Hurney (who drafted him). All of the football people and football ops, upstairs, the equipment managers and the PR department, community relations and all the other support staff. Thanks to all of you.”
Peppers also thanked his NFL coaches, as well as those men who he shared the playing field with. “John Fox, Lovie Smith, Mike McCarthy, and Ron Rivera. Thanks to each one of you and all of the men on your staffs. You guys taught valuable lessons that went beyond the game. And that’s what I appreciated the most. So, thank you for your time, your energy and your sacrifices…”
“Thank you to all of my teammates and look, I played 17 years. So, there’s a lot of you guys out there. And I appreciate every single one of you just know that you guys are the reason that I worked so hard. And a big part of the reason that I’m standing up here today, you motivated me, you inspired me and we help each other.”
There were also the profound words of an assistant coach that the star performer took time to recall. “Rod Marinelli, my defensive coordinator when I was at Chicago, would always say the star of the team is the team and that’s how I tried to play the game. All I ever wanted to do was do my job, help the team win and earn you guys’ respect. So, to every teammate that I had and all the teammates and all the teams that I ever played on, I want to thank you for the amazing ride and it was a pleasure sharing it through with you guys. So, thank you all.”
Peppers made life miserable for not only quarterbacks, but opposing offenses and special teams in general (he blocked 12 field goals and 1 PAT). A total football player who made a lasting impression on every team he suited up for.