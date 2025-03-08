Jurickson Profar injury is a terrible omen for Braves 2025 campaign

Perhaps no one in the MLB was more eager to turn the page from 2024 to 2025 than the Atlanta Braves. They were snakebitten from start to finish last year, losing several key players to extensive/season-ending injuries. But despite flipping the calendar, the club's misfortunes have ostensibly followed them if outfielder Jurickson Profar's spring training scare is any indication.

Profar exited Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after landing on his left forearm awkwardly on a failed diving catch attempt. The veteran slugger removed his glove and began rolling in left field, appearing in immediate, visible pain.

Jurickson Profar landed awkwardly on his arm and left the game after this play.



Hoping he’s ok pic.twitter.com/8ER7QIkwMv — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 8, 2025

Fortunately, based on the latest update from the Braves, Profar seemingly avoided any major damage. The team diagnosed the 32-year-old with a "jammed left wrist" and noted that initial X-rays came back negative. So, removing him from the contest feels more precautionary than anything, but it's a reminder that Atlanta can't have nice things.

While they managed to finish 89-73 and reach the postseason, the 2024 season was a disappointment. Injuries ravaged the roster, so it was no surprise when they made a quick playoff exit.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jurickson Profar's spring training injury is a terrible omen for Braves 2025 campaign

Atlanta signed Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract earlier this offseason to accompany Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield. The Braves have big plans for him following his breakout 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres, but almost saw them all vanish.

Expected to fill the leadoff spot for a potent Atlanta lineup until Acuña returns from his torn ACL, Profar is also a middle-of-the-order fixture. He's struggled thus far in spring training, posting two hits in 10 at-bats. Nonetheless, the one-time All-Star displayed a solid combination of power and contact at the plate with the Padres last season.

Hopefully, Profar will return to the diamond sooner rather than later. He dodged a long-term issue but isn't out of the woods yet. While the Braves are as dangerous as anyone in baseball when right, health remains a problem. Availability is pivotal if Atlanta wants to reach its ceiling as a legitimate World Series contender.