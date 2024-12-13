Just how daunting is the Steelers' 11-day three-game stretch? Mike Tomlin isn't there yet
By Kinnu Singh
For most people, the holiday season provides an opportunity to relax and spend time with family. For the NFL, it’s quite the opposite.
As the playoff hunt begins to tighten, each game starts to become more meaningful. At this stage of the season, good teams have figured out their identity and are beginning to pick up the pace. After all, the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIX will be the one who plays the best football in January, regardless of whether it’s from the top seed or a Wild Card spot.
For a few teams in particular, the holidays will be more stressful than usual this season. The NFL’s first foray into Christmas Day games, both of which will be broadcast on Netflix, has created a difficult stretch for the four teams involved.
Mike Tomlin isn’t worrying about the Steelers brutal schedule yet
The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the four teams that will have to play three games over the course of 11 days. For the Steelers, the task is considerably daunting.
During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the team’s upcoming schedule.
“I’m sure that everybody is aware of the schedule, but our job this week is the Philadelphia Eagles,” Tomlin said. “I’m gonna delve deeper into that probably more with the collective on the other side of this game. Right now, we’re in the midst of a seven-day cycle in terms of prep and so things are business as usual but it’s gonna quickly change once we’re on the other side of Philadelphia.”
The other three teams with a similar schedule will face at least one opponent with a losing record over the 11-day span. The Steelers, however, will face some of the league’s best teams in all three games. Pittsburgh’s three opponents have combined to lose just eight of their 39 total games.
The Steelers will kick off the three-game stretch with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Then, they’ll travel for a pivotal AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. They’ll wrap up at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
On the other side, Pittsburgh will get some additional days of rest since Christmas falls on a Wednesday. The team will be able to recharge and prepare for the playoffs during that period, but they’ll still have to handle the Cincinnati Bengals to close out the season in Week 18.
The Steelers have jumped out to an 10-3 record, and they’re hoping to hold onto their lead for the AFC North title through the last four games of the season. That’s easier said than done, but Pittsburgh will certainly be battle-tested for the playoffs if they can survive through the brutal stretch ahead.