The Pittsburgh Steelers made a controversial (and consequential) decision six weeks into the 2024 season. After a 4-2 start with Justin Fields at quarterback, Russell Wilson was finally deemed healthy enough to return from a calf injury. Mike Tomlin decided to install the 36-year-old as QB1, relegating 25-year-old Fields to backup duties.

After a quick start, Russ' success eventually fizzled out and the Steelers went on a protracted losing streak to end the campaign. Mike Tomlin's squad still made the playoffs, of course, but Pittsburgh was thoroughly outclassed in Baltimore, losing to their division rivals 28-14 in the Wild Card round.

That led to pervasive uncertainty around who the Steelers would move forward with at QB. Fields or Wilson? Arthur Smith and Russ plainly did not get along, but he was the signal-caller Tomlin turned to when all else seemed fine.

In the end, neither re-signed. Fields inked a two-year, $40 million contract to take over the New York Jets' offense under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Russ, meanwhile, is expected to start for the New York Giants. Talk about an in-state rivalry.

In a twist of fate, it's former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers toying with a potential contract in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers whiff on Rodgers, it's unclear who can actually start next season. Mason Rudolph is the only quarterback on the roster right now. He has experience, so he's the emergency default, but man... it's grim if Rodgers opts for retirement.

Fields was the logical long-term successor in Pittsburgh's QB room, but his experience last season seems to have left a negative impression.

Justin Fields does not sound happy about experience as Steelers' backup QB

Fields spoke candidly to The Athletic about his benching. He was a complete professional and embraced the opportunity to learn from an established quarterback in Russ. But, he also admitted the experience was "uncomfortable."

"I’m a big believer in: Everything happens for a reason,” Fields said. “I was put in a place [being a backup] where I wasn’t in my entire life. I tried to have a different perspective on it. Russ has been in the league for a long time. I learned a lot of great things from him and got to learn a different perspective of things … It was different for me in a space where I wasn’t really comfortable. But at the end of the day, coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team and I’m never going to go against that. I’m not a selfish guy. So I just tried to change my perspective, get better each and every day in practice."

Just a perfect quote all-around. Fields displays his humility while also expressing his honest emotions about a noisy issue. We could use more insight like this from our star athletes, without some of the drama that follows certain folks around (lookin' at you, Aaron Rodgers!).

The Jets probably feel great about their decision. It remains to be seen if Fields can hold up as a starting quarterback for a full NFL season on a good team — Siri, are the Jets a "good team"? — but he was rock-solid in his brief foray with the Steelers. What he lacks in arm talent, Fields can often offset with unique mobility outside the pocket and dynamism as a runner. He's a constant threat to break away to the outside, which puts tremendous stress on a defense.

We should expect the Jets' to install a Lions-esque scheme with former Detroit passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand taking over play-calling duties. That feels like the first positive news about New York's offensive hierarchy in decades. If Fields can learn a new playbook and make the most of his athletic gifts, the Jets have enough firepower to start making noise. Famous last words, I know.

As for the Steelers, this all feels... less than stable. Truly, it's Rodgers or bust, which is never an ideal position to be in. Tomlin went with Russ because of his experience, but it might've cost the Steelers a viable long-term option at football's most essential position. Whoops.