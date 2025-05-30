Justin Fields' delusion about Jets future might be a good thing

Justin Fields believes he’ll have a good 2025 season with the New York Jets. The team where quarterback careers go to die, Fields thinks he’ll be the one to make it. It’s good that he believes in himself, because not a lot of people do. That’s why he ended up being one of the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks who’s not a rookie.

Be that as it may, Fields’ confidence — maybe "delusion" is harsh — just might work for the Jets as they scramble for any answer to solve their playoff woes. Like Fields said, according to Pro Football Talk, this is a new team offensively and defensively.

The good thing about that is a rejuvenated mindset is easier to have with a true fresh start. That’s what Fields has with the Jets now. But he’s going to need more than just that feeling to have success in New York. After all, he was a first round pick.

He was a bust in Chicago and was yanked amidst his best start to a season, for Russell Wilson who was always the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now he has a chance to carve his own legacy with the Jets. He could end up being the one that actually makes a name for themselves with the Jets.

Justin Fields added more pressure on himself with confident approach to 2025 season

Fields was already under immense pressure to perform at a high level for the Jets and he’s added even more fuel to that notion. Because things were so awry in Chicago that largely weren’t his fault, this really does feel like a second chance for Fields. Even in Pittsburgh, he wasn’t really given a fair shot.

You have to give New York credit for putting all their eggs in the Fields basket because neither team he played for prior cared about his development. The Jets could have drafted his replacement to push him and have a backup plan, but Aaron Glenn and the offensive staff believe in Fields.

That’s why there’s so much pressure on him. At least in Pittsburgh he had the excuse that he was the backup so he was on borrowed time until Wilson got healthy. If things go bad in New York it would be proof Fields might have been overrated out of Ohio State.

The Jets have built up their offensive line, he has Breece Hall in the backfield and Garrett Wilson to throw to. The Steelers offense wasn’t great and he managed to throw for over 1,000 yards in six games.

That should set the tone for the 2025 season he hopes to have. The Jets and Fields himself deserve a chance to flip the narrative and Fields’ offseason mindset just might be enough to propel the Jets out of NFL infamy.