Justin Fields is 'intrigued' by this AFC team, who view the QB as a 'sleeper option'
By John Buhler
It oddly makes sense. While Justin Fields is reportedly open to returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a new contract, all of his wildest dreams in the NFL could potentially be had in The Big Apple. That is right. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday's SportsCenter that the New York Jets will have interest in the Steelers' backup and former franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears for a minute.
Even though I am quite dubious that Fields will ever realize his potential in the NFL, I do think the Jets could be an ideal landing spot for him this offseason. There is too much pressure for him to be the man in Pittsburgh. He may win nine or so games there next fall, but that is what the Steelers do with whoever is their starting quarterback. With the Jets, I sense a greater level of variance for him there.
Fowler mentioned the Jets are looking for a dual-threat quarterback to pivot off from Aaron Rodgers.
"They could have some interest; they like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback. He's younger. I'm told Fields has looked at that roster, sees some intrigue there too. They have some good young pieces, like Garrett Wilson and a good defense."
The Jets have the longest active playoff drought streak in the NFL because their ownership is largely incompetent. However, I have a feeling that incoming head coach Aaron Glenn could be the ideal man to lead this team. Any time the Jets are good, they are led by a defensive-minded head coach who gets everyone in order. Fields played for a head coach like that last season while he with the Steelers.
There may some talent in Florham Park, but it will take the right leadership to get the most out of it.
New York Jets expected to have interest in Justin Fields in free agency
At this stage of the game, Fields needs one thing above all else. He needs one last shot to prove he is a starting quarterback worthy of investing in. While he may want big money, what big money is out there? He needs to go to a team where he will be the unquestioned starter for the better part of 17 games. If the team drafts a quarterback behind him, so what? That is his new lot in life in this league!
I have followed Fields' career since he was a high school phenom in Kennesaw. For as much talent as his five-star rating said he offered coming out of high school, I cannot honestly say I ever saw it. He could not beat out a far less talented player at Georgia in Jake Fromm. Fields transferred to Ohio State, where he did not go up against the best competition, playing for the best team in the Big Ten.
What I am getting at is Fields can be a spectacular player when he has a ton of talent around him and is not going up against the best competition. That works in high school and in college, but in the NFL, everyone is talented. It is just a matter of if one organization has its collective stuff together. Staying with the Steelers will give him his best chance, but he will get the most praise for winning in New York.
For the time being, Fields remains an intriguing NFL quarterback, but his time is clearly running out.