Where does Justin Fields rank among AFC Quarterbacks heading into Week 7?
By DJ Dunson
The Justin Fields experiment has been a moderate success to date. He hasn’t blown the hinges off of anyone's expectations, but he’s executed the offense and shown the potential for growth in a six-game sample size. However, Russell Wilson’s entry into the starting quarterback derby brings an element of FOMO into the season and makes Fields a polarizing player.
His raw numbers indicate that he has been a competent game manager who hasn’t turned it over while compensating for a broken-down offensive line. That’s an upgrade over perceptions of him after the last three seasons with the Bears. On the other hand, the eye test demonstrates his limitations as an anticipatory passer and highlights where he still needs significant improvement.
It’s Mike Tomlin’s job to determine where Justin Fields ranks on the Steelers hierarchy, but where does he stand compared to his AFC peers THIS SEASON? Reputations and resumes aren't part of this equation. This is meant to be an examination of every quarterback's value during the first third of the 2024 season.
1. Lamar Jackson
Were you expecting someone else? Jackson is the platonic ideal of what a running quarterback should develop into. On every play, he’s a threat to break land speed records or use that threat to run to create beneficial pass coverages he can exploit. Fields broke a slew of Jackson’s rushing records in Chicago, but he hasn’t developed as quickly as Jackson did as a passer. Jackson ranks behind Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in QBR, but he's rushed for over twice as many yards as Josh Allen while outpacing him by 60 yards per game.
2. Josh Allen
Allen is the Buffalo Bills’ Superman. However, that nickname can be a pejorative when he creates natural disasters on the field trying to do too much. Throwing to one of the least-inspiring receiving corps in the league this season, Allen has still managed to lead the league in QBR by throwing 10 touchdowns to 0 interceptions and tacked on three more rushing scores for good measure.
3. Joe Burrow
The AFC North is a gauntlet. Joe Burrow is one of the coldest pure passes in the league. This season, Burrow has had to cover for a porous defense, which has Burrow ranked second in touchdown passes, and fifth in yards while sinking in the standings. He outplayed Mahomes in Week 2, even if the QB win column doesn’t reflect it., and he played Lamar Jackson to a draw in an overtime battle with the Ravens.
4. Patrick Mahomes
Sure, he’s not as fun this season. When he escaped the pocket, Mahomes used to have a little more Justin Fields. We all miss the days of him tossing YOLO passes 60 yards downfield. 2024 Mahomes is more reserved. No longer bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but a two-time defending champion who drives the speed limit on the field and does just enough to secure a W. He threw a career-low 151 passing yards in a Week 2 win over Cincy. However, the 1-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio moves him down this list.
5. CJ Stroud
Since emerging as a dynamic rookie in 2023, Stroud has continued the hot start to his career by spearheading the Texans 5-1 start. The highlight of their season to date was a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. Losing the league leader in receiving yardage, Nico Collins, to a hamstring injury won’t be too much of an issue. Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs get to step up in his absence. The chasm between Justin Fields and the top five is ocean-wide.
6. Joe Flacco
I can’t believe it, but ‘Is Flacco elite?’ remains a valid football question in 2024. Clearly, the Steelers (and Jets) signed the wrong aging vet. Flacko twilight resurging has been incredible to witness and it continues in Indianapolis. Pittsburgh saw firsthand how Flacco has elevated the offense after Anthony Richardson’s injury. He hasn’t slowed down since then, throwing seven touchdowns to one interception, winning two of three games, and keeping Indy afloat while number one receiver Michael Pittman plays through a back injury. The difference between Flacco and Fields is as wide as a lake. He’s getting warmer.
7. Justin Fields
There’s a debate to be made that Fields has played better than Lawrence this season. What Fields doesn’t have over Lawrence with his arm, he makes up the chasm between them with his legs. He's rushed for a mere 231 yards this season, but he's also converted five touchdowns with his legs and saved countless drives. You can argue he doesn’t have as much responsibility on his shoulders inside the red zone, but he also hasn’t made many mistakes that would knock the Steelers out of contests aside from a fumbled snap against Indianapolis. He led a game-winning drive against Dallas before the defense wilted.
8. Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers doesn’t move outside the pocket as well as he used to, but he’ll make at least a couple of throws every night that are jaw-dropping. He’s speaking a different language than many of his receivers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s vanilla offense puts the onus on Rodgers to throw his receivers open and he’s failed miserably so far. A head coach with a tougher backbone would have chewed him out for throwing the Jets into a hole against Minnesota. Instead, Woody Johnson bailed him out by firing Robert Saleh when Rodgers had been as much of the problem as anyone.
9. Justin Herbert
Herbert has taken a backseat through the first six games of the Jim Harbaugh era to the aura of his head coach and their physical running game. Herbert has yet to truly put a game on his shoulders and he missed the second half of Pittsburgh’s win over the Chargers, so while that can’t be held against him, his season-high in passing yards is only 237 yards. Herbert is coasting thus far.
10. Trevor Lawrence
The Jaguars phenom has hit a prolonged rough patch since signing a $275-million dollar extension this offseason. Compared to expectations, Lawrence is a big disappointment.
However, Lawrence isn't supported by a top-five defense. He's being forced to keep the Jaguars in contests by airing it out and it hasn’t worked. Roster mismanagement and injuries have hampered Lawrence, but he has hurt his own case.
11. Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa deserves an honorable mention here. Early in their careers, Tagovailoa floundered in Miami while Fields was the physically gifted specimen being touted as the spiritual successor to Josh Allen. Mike McDaniel changed that dynamic. Maybe Fields needs the right system to fully unlock his potential. Fields was crammed into Arthur Smith’s offense and he has performed admirably, but there’s still a long way to go before Fields can earn the franchise quarterback label again.
This season, Fields has been better simply because availability is the greatest ability any quarterback can have.