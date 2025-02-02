Justin Fields returning to Steelers has one complicated roadblock to clear
Several officials inside the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believe that Justin Fields possesses more athleticism and upside than Russell Wilson. That opinion may not be enough to earn Fields an extended stay in Pittsburgh. His lack of rapport with star wide receiver George Pickens might send the franchise looking for a new signal caller in the offseason.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler ($) however, one NFL executive believes the lack of great chemistry between Fields and Pickens could "play a part" in the team's potential decision to let the young quarterback depart via free agency.
It's fair for the higher-ups in Pittsburgh to want a quarterback who can get along with their talented, but enigmatic star wide receiver. Connections between quarterbacks and receivers can improve over time though. It seems shortsighted that the Steelers might let Fields leave for nothing just because he didn't immediately click with Pickens during his first season with the franchise.
George Pickens could hinder Justin Fields' chance of returning to Steelers
Pickens also does not seem like the sort of personality that head coach Mike Tomlin wants to build around in Pittsburgh. The Steelers pride themselves on employing players who prioritize winning over all. Pickens gave off some serious "me first" vibes last year when things weren't going right for his team on the field.
it might be in the Steelers' best interest to prioritize Fields over Pickens this offseason even if the receiver is the superior individual talent. Finding a new No. 1 wide receiver would be easier than finding a starting quarterback at Fields' potential price point. He likely won't get a massive offer in free agency that would cause Pittsburgh to struggle to afford him. Re-signing Fields on a modest contract could open up a lot of options for the Steelers' front office to add talent around him via free agency.
Fields is not a perfect quarterback but he still has upside left to tap. The Steelers would do well to give him another chance as their starter in 2025. Going with Wilson or another veteran might lower the ceiling of Tomlin's offense. That could also cause Pittsburgh to finish with a record below .500 for the first time im Tomlin's career.