Justin Fields sends a clear message to Steelers as Russell Wilson scrambles for propaganda
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put themselves in the middle of yet another quarterback controversy. Though this time, there seems to be way more clarity than last year. The difference is, the choice is theirs.
In an effort to repair the most important position on the field, the Steelers cleaned out the quarterback room and brought in two completely new quarterbacks. For one season, that worked out.
Now with Russell Wilson playing the media game, the Steelers know who they should bring back; the player that wants to be there. Per Justin Fields’ Instagram account, he posted a picture of himself in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, tagging the Steelers account.
Even after they benched him despite a 4-2 start to the year, he wants to be there. Meanwhile, Wilson is doing everything he can to bully his way in, which may ultimately leave him out.
Justin Fields doubling down with Pittsburgh Steelers is all they need to move past QB controversy
This was their plan all along, right? Bring in Wilson to play for a season, possibly two, and then hand the reigns over to Fields. So for the Steelers, especially with Wilson making it difficult, why are they playing his game.
Turn the team over the Fields. He wants to be there, he’s young enough to build around, he knows the system and he could very well be the long term answer they’ve been searching for.
The quarterback market is volatile. While there are some options out there, it’s slim pickings. And taking a quarterback in this draft is far riskier than taking a flier on a young veteran. Fields isn’t necessarily going to drastically make the Steelers champions.
But if they give him a real chance, he could grow into the franchise quarterback he was supposed to be. Let’s be honest, if Joe Flacco can get yanked off his couch, Fields deserves a real chance.
Flacco looked exactly like a player whose best years are well behind them. Fields’ best years are ahead of him. The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are the recipe every quarterback-needy team should follow.
The Steelers should follow suit. Especially since Fields wants to be there. Let Wilson play his games somewhere else. He didn’t play well enough to pull the leverage he’s trying to. The Steelers could have some unwanted problems, bringing him back.