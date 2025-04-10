Justin Fields shuts down 'rhetorical questions' of Jets drafting his replacement

Justin Fields isn’t interested in answering any questions about what the New York Jets could do with the No. 7 pick, alluding to it possibly being a quarterback. His response was simple: "I will teach, but I’m not answering rhetorical questions”.

Good for Fields answering this question the way he did. It's a silly proposition for a few reasons. Firstly, the Jets just threw Fields$20 million a year for two years, so there's no chance they neglect to build around him.

Go back to when Green Bay opted to draft Jordan Love instead of getting Aaron Rodgers some help; it was NFL Draft malpractice, even with Love turning into a good quarterback. Fields didn’t sign with the Jets to compete for the starting job. As much as we want to be ambiguous when it comes to who’s starting, it’s clear Aaron Glenn is giving the keys to Fields.

Now the pressure comes for Fields to live up to the hype. He showed some promise during his first six starts in Pittsburgh. He was kicked to the curb for Russell Wilson because Wilson was always the Steelers’ guy. But the fact of the matter is, Fields deserves to be a starter in the NFL.

If the Jets aren’t serious about starting him, they shouldn’t have paid him. Fields has every right to dodge questions about the Jets drafting a quarterback to compete for the starting job, because he's earned a spot as a starter.

The New York Jets don’t have the luxury to play quarterback roulette

The Jets can’t afford to waste a pick on a quarterback right now. If the Cleveland Browns can entertain drafting anyone not named Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in April with the No. 2 pick, New York should avoid drama at the quarterback position at all costs.

Last year showed the Jets are more than a quarterback away. As inconsistent as Rodgers was, there were also cultural issues and larger roster issues with this team. They need to beef up their defense and probably add another offensive weapon for Fields.

This draft class is deep enough with EDGE rushers that the Jets should focus on boosting their defense before drafting a quarterback. Fields knows this, and so does everyone else.

The Jets didn’t sign him with the intention of immediately drafting his replacement before he’s even taken a snap. That’s why Fields has no interest in answering “rhetorical questions”. Because to him, you already know the answer. There are more pressing questions in the offseason.