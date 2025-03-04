Justin Fields sleeper team will quickly learn why Steelers took away keys to offense

For the first time in his professional career, Justin Fields will be hitting NFL free agency. The former Ohio State star by way of Georgia spent his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of last season for a late-round pick. While he started a few games for the Steelers, he eventually gave way to the more experienced Russell Wilson last season.

While there is a good chance that Pittsburgh re-signs Fields to a new contract this offseason with the hopes that he will be their starting quarterback, other teams will have interest in him as well. Although the New York Jets are the team that has been most closely tied to him, beyond Pittsburgh of course, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentioned another new team for Fields in the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have been a revolving door at quarterback ever since Deflategate occurred and Andrew Luck's once-promising pro career completely dissolved. Indianapolis still has a first-round pick under contract in Anthony Richardson, but two years in, we still have no idea if he is any good. It would be so unbelievably on-brand for the Colts to bring in more noise and confusion into their quarterback room.

Fields could be like Jalen Hurts was starring in Shane Steichen's offensive system three years ago.

Justin Fields tied to Indianapolis Colts as a potential free agency suitor

The idea of Fields has always been of intrigue to football talent evaluators ever since his days growing up in Cobb County, Georgia. He brought his five-star status with him to Athens, but could not beat out the incumbent Jake Fromm at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. Fields starred under Ryan Day as his first starting quarterback of note, but I always felt he was largely propped up.

This was confirmed by Fields going from the best and most talent-rich program in the Big Ten to the worst place to play quarterback in the NFL in Chicago. Fields did somewhat make it work in a turbulent offensive climate, but the allure of drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in 2024 was too good for Chicago to pass up. I always felt that Fields was going to be a product of his environment.

Of the three teams in question as potential landing spots for Fields, I hope he stays and gets a real opportunity to be a starter in Pittsburgh. He may get the same opportunity in New York, but that is a place where quarterbacks' careers go to die. While Fields could have some success in Indianapolis, I feel like him willingly entering that situation would be a far worse version of Pittsburgh last season.

Fields should look for a three-year deal with an opt-out baked in to return to the Steelers next season.