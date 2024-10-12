Justin Fields, Steelers offense set to get help in Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers began the year 3-0, but after two consecutive three-point losses, the Steelers sit at 3-2. While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the quarterback position in Pittsburgh, there are plenty of other places that the Steelers need to worry about.
The Steelers running back room has been incredibly depleted due to injuries to second and third-string backs, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. Both Warren and Patterson have flashed solid runs when they've been healthy. They both provide an explosiveness that's missing from Najee Harris' game.
Patterson has been ruled out of the Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury. Joining Patterson on the sidelines this week, also listed as out for the game, are edge rushers Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, safety Damontae Kazee and tight end MyCole Pruitt.
The Steelers are going to need some help this week and they will be getting that back in an explosive way.
Jaylen Warren listed without injury designation for Week 6 matchup with Raiders
Warren spent the week limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. He returned to practice as a full participant on Friday. On Saturday, Warren officially lost his injury designation for the week, meaning that he will be active on Sunday for the first time since the Steelers Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In Warren's absence, Harris has struggled.
During the Week 4 game between the Steelers and Colts, Harris was the team's third-leading rusher, trailing Fields and Patterson, though Harris led the team in carries. Harris finished the game with 13 carries for 19 yards in the game. He did catch three passes for 54 yards as well.
In Week 5, Harris only averaged three yards per carry, rushing 14 times for 42 yards. The entire Steelers offense looked stagnant in that game as the team seemed to be missing an explosive player on that side of the football.
Last season, Warren carried the ball 149 times for 784 yards, good for over five yards a carry. Harris and Warren form one of the most formidable tandem running back duos in the entire league. They complement each other very well in the backfield and it would give Justin Fields another wrinkle in his offense.
Fields is still fighting for his job as the Steelers starting quarterback with Russell Wilson eyeing a return in the near future. Getting Warren back, and hopefully, some more snaps from George Pickens will help Fields continue to prove that he's the quarterback of the future in the Steel City.