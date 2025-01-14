Justin Herbert’s brutal playoff performance only highlighted Chargers’ top priority
Justin Herbert drew more criticism than anyone following Saturday's embarrassing Los Angeles Chargers loss, and for good reason. He was downright atrocious in the Chargers' playoff opener.
The 26-year-old saved what might've been his worst-ever game for the worst time, completing just 14 of his 32 passing attempts (43.7 percent) and throwing four interceptions. Herbert's four interceptions topped his regular-season total in that statistic. That just about sums up just how poorly he played. The Chargers took an early 6-0 lead but were outscored 32-6 the rest of the way.
As much as Herbert is at fault for his team's early exit, the Chargers' loss only emphasized what should be the organization's top offseason priority.
Embarrassing playoff loss only highlighted what should be clear Chargers offseason priority
Again, Herbert was downright atrocious in this game. The way he played, the Chargers did not deserve to win whatsoever. With that being said, this game highlighted the clear need that the Chargers have for more help for Herbert.
Ladd McConkey was their only offensive bright spot, recording nine receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown in this game. He had an outstanding rookie season and capped it off with the best game of his career on the biggest stage he has played in. With that being said, McConkey was the only individual to show up offensively.
Los Angeles' running backs combined to record 50 yards on the ground on 18 attempts, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. They generated virtually nothing on the ground. As if that wasn't bad enough, the non-McConkey pass-catchers totaled five receptions for 45 yards in the defeat. These non-McConkey pass-catchers were targeted 18 times and recorded three costly drops. The receiver who produced the most not named McConkey was Will Dissly who had two receptions for 16 yards and also dropped two of Herbert's passes.
Herbert was not good, but how can he possibly be blamed for this interception? He found a wide-open Dissly who not only dropped a good pass, but wound up dropping it in the direction of
Derek Stingley Jr., who returned it deep into Los Angeles territory.
Nothing excuses Herbert for having the performance he did, but it'd be hard for any quarterback to have success throwing to just one reliable weapon. Six of Houston's pass-catchers outperformed Dissly, who was, somehow, Los Angeles' best non-McConkey weapon.
Herbert is going to have to step it up next time he gets back to the postseason, but the Chargers have to give him a better chance to succeed against the NFL's best defenses by surrounding him with better weapons. McConkey cannot be the only weapon for Herbert to go to.