Justin Jefferson dedicates MNF touchdown to Randy Moss
By Lior Lampert
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss recently revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, the one-time transcendent wide receiver made it out the other side. Albeit incredibly relieving, that doesn't make the situation any less frightening.
Given the circumstances, Minnesota has rallied around Moss and his battle with cancer. The Vikings honored him at the coin toss before their Week 15 Monday Night Football clash with the Chicago Bears:
Fellow one-time Vikings standout wideouts/teammates Cris Carter and Jake Reed paid tribute to Moss by holding up his No. 84 jersey as they approached midfield. But it didn't stop there. Minnesota's current franchise centerpiece and stud pass-catcher, Justin Jefferson, commemorated the 47-year-old after scoring a touchdown against the Bears.
"We love you, Randy!" Jefferson shouted loud enough for the broadcast to pick up his sound bite rather clearly. The heartwarming message after his seven-yard paydirt trip highlights how supportive the Vikings organization has been during these trying times.
Moss acknowledged Jefferson and the Vikings' public outpour of well-wishes by taking to X (formerly known as Twitter).
"LUV U ALL," Moss stated, followed by hashtagging his spectacular "Let's Moss Cancer" slogan and initiative to raise money and awareness for cancer. The motto references how he famously and routinely made opposing cornerbacks look silly throughout his 14-year career by constantly winning jump-ball catches.
Notably, Jefferson wasn't the only receiver with Minnesota ties who showed respect to Moss in Week 15. Ex-Vikings star (now with the Carolina Panthers) Adam Thielen donned a No. 84 jersey ahead of his game versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Per Moss, doctors found cancer in the bile duct "right between the pancreas and the liver." Fortunately, surgery addressed the issue, meaning he can proudly call himself a survivor. Nonetheless, seeing how Jefferson, the Vikings and the city of Minnesota are a testament to him as an individual.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell previously stated that "[Minnesota] always got [Moss'] back," and they've proven it with their actions.