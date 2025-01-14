Justin Jefferson doesn't care who Vikings next quarterback is under one condition
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings lost only to the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions this season. Otherwise, they were undefeated. That is a painful pill to swallow, but ultimately the Vikings were never getting through the NFC Postseason without defeating their demons, and in back-to-back weeks they proved not to be up for the challenge.
At the center of those failures was quarterback Sam Darnold, who fell from a dark horse MVP candidate to potentially on the outs in Minnesota. The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round last April and even signed Daniel Jones when he was let go by the New York Giants. As great as Darnold was most of the regular season, he proved once again that when the lights are brightest, he will see ghosts. It's happened time and time again.
Minnesota could bring Darnold back if the last two weeks hurt his valuation on the free-agent market to the point of no return, but I find that hard to believe. There are so many QB-needy teams entering the offseason, and both the NFL Draft and free agency doesn't offer many options. That ought to help Darnold, despite what we just witnessed.
Justin Jefferson doesn't really care who the Vikings quarterback is
As for Darnold's current teammates in Minnesota, they're used to this sort of thing. Just last offseason, Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Top wideout Justin Jefferson has learned to trust the front office and his own abilities.
"It was the same type of situation last year. I didn't know who my quarterback was going to be, and I really didn't care," Jefferson said postgame. "At the end of the day...I'm confident in myself to go out there and still perform the way I've been performing, but it's not my job to say who's going to be the quarterback or who I want to be the quarterback."
This was a mature answer from Jefferson, who didn't give the media the soundbite they were looking for. Jefferson signed a long-term contract prior to last season, so he is happy with his current role in Minnesota. The only way that changes is if the new quarterback – likely McCarthy or Jones – doesn't prioritize getting him the football. However, that'd be a surprise to this viewer given the Vikings are a far better team when Jefferson is involved in the offense.
"Whoever they decide to go with, we're going to work with that," Jefferson continued.
That's the kind of mentality a locker room leader should have, even just minutes after a brutal defeat.