Justin Jefferson leaves the door wide open for J.J. McCarthy to replace Sam Darnold
One year missing games for the first time in his brief NFL career, Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together an All-Pro campaign for the second time in three seasons. The five-year pro caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He was easily the favorite target of teammate Sam Darnold, who enjoyed a career year in his debut with Kevin O’Connell’s club. However, the potential unrestricted free agent may be one-and-done with the Purple Gang.
Will J.J. be catching passes from J.J. in 2025?
In a recent interview with Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports, Jefferson acknowledged that O’Connell and the organization has a tough call to make when it comes to Darnold and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season due to injury.
“Luckily, that ain’t my decision,” said Jefferson, already the fifth-leading pass-catcher in Vikings’ history. “I’m sitting back, and I’m waiting for all of these decisions to be made. I’m really just showing up and being myself and making the plays that I make. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what we’re going to do with Sam, if we’re going to bring him back. Of course, J.J. is going to have his opportunity to make some plays and to see if he’s going to be the starter.
“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do with Sam and the moves that we’re going to make,” added Jefferson, “but I’m always confident in myself. It don’t matter who’s going to be throwing the ball. I’m going to make a play for sure.”
It’s hard to argue the latter point. Jefferson’s 495 receptions have added up to 7,432 yards—a solid 15.0 average—and 40 scores. In each of his five seasons, he’s been targeted at least 100 times. That includes 2023, when he missed seven games and still had 100 throws aimed at him in 10 games.
Fortunately for O’Connell and the Vikings, there’s no indecisiveness regarding Jefferson.