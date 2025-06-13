Justin Jefferson makes clear why J.J. McCarthy haters will have to eat crow

Minnesota Vikings All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson kicked off his post-practice media appearance on Thursday by fielding a question from head coach-turned-reporter Kevin O'Connell. The vibes were noticeably high after the team's three-day minicamp, especially when the conversation shifted to rising second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

After Jefferson and O'Connell had their fun, someone asked the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year about McCarthy's growth this offseason. He immediately replied "a lot," before proceeding to rave about the young signal-caller's development — and his arm talent.

McCarthy sounds ready to cut up those who questioned Minnesota's choice to jump up one spot and select him 10th overall in 2024. By Jefferson's accounts, at least, which is certainly a credible (albeit biased) person to vouch for the Michigan product.

A little fun today as Vikings mini camp breaks. Justin Jefferson listening in on Kevin O’Connell’s presser … then KO turns reporter to ask Jets a Q 😂 (and Jets admires KO’s awards on way to podium 🏆 ) pic.twitter.com/9QpDRIjjsT — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) June 12, 2025

Vikings superstar WR Justin Jefferson gives QB J.J. McCarthy ultimate vote of confidence

"Just being around [McCarthy], talking with him, picking his brain on different things and, really ... [that] I'm here to conversate about different things he sees on the field," Jefferson said (h/t FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell). Minnesota's superstar receiver is building a strong rapport with his QB not just on the gridiron but also off it.

"I'm also there for him off the field, as well," Jefferson told reporters about his relationship with McCarthy. "Just being a friend, a guy that understands his position, understands that he has a lot going on."

A follow-up query soon came about whether McCarthy is using this time to "take some risks" during the offseason and "let it rip" to test his limitations. In response, Jefferson declared that "he can let it rip, for sure."

"[McCarthy] has a very strong arm," Jefferson stated. "The velocity of the ball, the spin on the ball. He has a tight spin; it definitely comes to you very quickly ... quicker than you expect."

Not only does McCarthy throw the ball far and hard, but Jefferson cited his precision as a passer.

"[McCarthy] accuracy and his ability to really put it in those tight windows, that's something that we're really going to need during the season," Jefferson voiced. "Not everything is going to be wide open, so sometimes you gotta fit it in that pocket."

J.J. McCarthy injury update

After missing his rookie season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy has gone on the record to say his surgically repaired knee is "stronger than ever." Judging by Jefferson's comments, we'll agree. All signs point toward the 22-year-old being under center for the Vikings come Week 1.