Justin Jefferson recruiting Myles Garrett suggests Vikings are done with Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings are currently making personnel decisions that could alter their fate for years to come. Minnesota will have to determine whether or not they want to retain veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who filled in admirably this past season before falling flat in the two biggest games of the year.

The plan was always to use Darnold as a stopgap starter until the team felt like they could win with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy’s season came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a season-ending injury in his first preseason game, which undoubtedly stunted his development.

Although McCarthy’s capabilities are still mostly unknown, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson doesn’t seem too focused on attempting to lure Darnold back to Minnesota. He appears to have his eyes on a bigger prize.

Justin Jefferson doesn’t seem too worried about Sam Darnold’s departure

During the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans, Jefferson was asked about Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request, and the All-Pro wide receiver immediately began his recruitment pitch.

“Myles, you know where to go my brother,” Jefferson said. “We need about one [or] two extra pieces, and you’ll fill in that piece. We need you.”

Jefferson wasn’t nearly as enthusiastic when he was asked about the Vikings’ quarterback dilemma. In fact, he made it pretty clear that he didn’t necessarily need Darnold to succeed.

"Luckily, that ain't my decision," Jefferson recently told Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar. "I'm sitting back, and I'm waiting for all of these decisions to be made. I'm really just showing up and being myself and making the plays that I make. … I'm not sure exactly what we're going to do with Sam and the moves that we're going to make, but I'm always confident in myself. It don't matter who's going to be throwing the ball. I'm going to make a play for sure.”

Darnold brought the Vikings to the brink of the NFC’s top seed, but he collapsed in the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. He put together another underwhelming performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, ending the team’s season in disappointment.

With each passing day, Darnold’s return seems more and more unlikely. Using a franchise or transition tag is likely Minnesota’s only realistic path to retaining the veteran quarterback, but the hefty price of the designation may keep the team from using it.