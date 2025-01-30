Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists: Everything to know
By Mark Powell
Warning: This story contains allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior that may not be suitable for some readers.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is a man who openly discusses his faith, has an active presence in the Baltimore community both on and off the field and, as it so happens, is one of the best kickers of his era. As the Ravens season has ended and Super Bowl week is upon us, Tucker's troubles off the field have only just begun.
In a story published by The Baltimore Banner (which we recommend reading for further details), several massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior dating back to his early days in the NFL.
“I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss[ip] or a joke,” one therapist told the Banner. “But it was really degrading.”
The stories are chilling, alleging Tucker openly exposed himself without permission to even emitting semen on a massage table. Per the Banner, Tucker was banned from returning to two spas and a few therapists refused to work with him again.
Justin Tucker denies allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior
It should be noted that Tucker's representation has denied these claims.
“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described," Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of the firm Clare Locke said in a statement. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”
The attorneys also said the allegations against Tucker are “impossible to prove.” Tucker himself released a statement on social media.
The women who gave statements to The Banner claim they had never met before, and the incidents took place between 2012 to 2016. Attorney Michael Belsky is representing four of the women with allegations against Tucker.
“The allegations of exploitation that have come from my clients are voluminous, very similar and very troubling,” Belsky told The Banner. “Each of my clients has expressed profound, long-lasting impact as a result of these allegations.”
Could Justin Tucker face an NFL suspension for his alleged actions?
None of the women took their allegations to law enforcement at the time, and the statute of limitations for any laws Tucker may have broken has more than likely passed. However, any civil case could be grounds for an NFL suspension, in similar fashion to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.
The NFL would have to open an investigation against Tucker and come to a logical conclusion before they act on any suspension. Watson was found to have violatd the league's personal conduct policy. In the meantime, whether Tucker is placed on leave during offseason activities is up to the league and Ravens.
Neither the NFL nor the Baltimore Ravens have commented on the allegations against Tucker. We'll have more on this story as it develops.