New mom Justine Dupont wins Best Performance award at the TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge

Every year when winter rolls around the community of big wave surfing flock to Portugal in hopes that the biggest contest in the world will get the conditions it needs to run.

The TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge is one of the most dangerous contests in all of sports. Off the rocky cliffs of Praia do Norte in Portugal, legends of the sport of big wave surfing are made. Some of the bravest men and women enter the water under the watchful eyes of the thousands that sit under the old lighthouse on the rock face. With waves that can reach up to 90+ feet this location is the mecca for big wave surfers, and on Feb. 18 conditions were just right for this outrageous contest to run.

Among the professional big wave riders on the card for the TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge was Justine Dupont. Dupont is no stranger to Nazaré, in fact, she is one of the premier female big wave surfers in the world. Dupont has won this contest before and is widely considered the best female big wave rider in the world. This year, surfers had their work cut out for them as conditions were estimated to be over 30 feet high with strong offshore winds that made the ride down these mountainous waves bumpy and technical.

Justine Dupont won the Women's Best Performance Award one year after becoming a mom

Dupont missed out on the big wave season last year having given birth to a baby boy. However, just one year out from becoming a first-time mom, Dupont showed that moms can still ride heavy waves. She was partnered up with fellow French native Eric Rebiere, and with help from her towing crew caught eight waves during the contest. Dupont was given the Women's Best Performance Award and following the contest expressed how becoming a mother has changed her views in the water.

"I used to have a lot of fear before. Now, after the baby, I'm more worried about my child, whether they are sleeping or eating," she said. "At least it takes my mind off the fear! We are a family team, we understand each other, and I'm really happy to be back here to perform. I'm a bit sad that I couldn't put Eric into a good wave. It was a bit like riding a rodeo out there."

Other stand-out performances at the TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge include Clement Roseyro taking home the Men's Best Performance Award and Roseyro and his teammate Nic Von Rupp winning the Best Team Performance Award.