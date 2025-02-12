Kadarius Toney arrested for allegedly strangling woman: Everything to know
By Mark Powell
Warning: This story contains allegations of domestic violence that may not be suitable for some readers.
Once thought to be a trade deadline steal by the Kansas City Chiefs, former Super Bowl winner Kadarius Toney's career has taken a turn for the worse. Toney was released by the Chiefs prior to last season, and eventually caught on for the Cleveland Browns. Toney is not on a roster as of this writing, and he may have trouble finding work in the NFL for the foreseeable future following a TMZ report released on Wednesday.
Per TMZ Sports, Toney was arrested for allegedly putting his hands around a woman's neck at his Georgia residence in mid-January. Toney is accused of squeezing the woman's neck "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath." The woman had red marks around her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.
Toney also allegedly took the woman's phone away from her during and after the altercation to keep her from calling the police.
“Warrants for Toney’s arrest were issued on Jan. 15 … and jail records we obtained show the 26-year-old was thrown behind bars in a Douglas County facility on Feb. 6 on one charge of aggravated assault — strangulation … and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls,” TMZ wrote. “The records show the 26-year-old’s bond was set at $25,000 on each count.”
Toney has not commented on the incident yet.
Toney was drafted by the New York Giants out of the University of Florida. He showed flashes of brilliance both as a return specialist and a wide receiver in New York, which got Brett Veach's attention prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Chiefs sent a third-round pick and sixth-round pick to New York for Toney's services. In Kansas City, he won two Super Bowls before his unceremonious release this past offseason.
While Toney isn't on a roster, he could still be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, or be deemed ineligible during an NFL investigation. Given his current status as a free agent, it's tough to imagine any team willing to take a chance on Toney until after his trial.
We'll have more on this story when it's available.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233, or text BEGIN to 88788.