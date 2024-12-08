Kadarius Toney is still the same train wreck Chiefs, Giants fans remember: Best memes, tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have great depth at wide receiver this season, but any regrets over cutting Kadarius Toney were wiped away in two plays on Sunday.
Now with the Cleveland Browns, Toney had the worst cameo appearance of the season. He came in to return punts, taking two of them for 19 and 11 yards. It was a good enough start. The finish though...that was rough.
To start the fourth quarter, Toney drew a taunting penalty after a fair catch because he threw the ball at a Steelers player.
He didn't make up for it with just under three minutes to play when he muffed a punt to ice the game for the Steelers.
The Browns were down by two touchdowns with three minutes to go. It's unlikely they were going to win the game, but muffing that punt ensured they lost it. Possession there would at least have given Jameis Winston a chance to work some magic.
Toney isn't beating the allegations. He remains one of the most mistake-prone players in the NFL.
This guy even predicted it.
From the Chiefs perspective, it's a lot more fun to laugh at his miscues when he's not wearing Kansas City red. Even Giants fans have got to be relieved they don't have to deal with him anymore.
Best memes and tweets reacting to Kadarius Toney being Kadarius Toney
The Browns picked up Toney in September after he was released by the Chiefs. He was stuck on their practice squad but made a cameo in Cleveland's loss to the Saints in November. They promoted him for the game against the Steelers and he wasted no time making it clear why he wasn't on an active roster to begin with. Toney wasn't the reason they lost, but he definitely didn't help the cause.
Toney started his career with the Giants, putting up 420 yards on 39 catches as a rookie. It's been downhill from there, at least in terms of his personal production. New York cut bait in his second season, trading him to the Chiefs. He spent the rest of 2022 and 2023 in Kansas City, picking up two Super Bowl rings along the way. He even scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. But the overriding memory of Toney is still his drops and penalties. He's not changing that.