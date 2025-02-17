Kaleb Johnson 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Strengths, weaknesses and best fits
Iowa's Kaleb Johnson was one of the top premier running backs in college football throughout 2024. He is well-suited for both gap and zone scheme runs. He can effectively attack downhill, evade penetration and congestion, and quickly locate running lanes.
Coming out of high school, he was a consensus three-star recruit. He decided to commit to Iowa in 2021 over other options, including California, Kentucky, and Minnesota. He remained at the University of Iowa for the entire duration of his college career.
In 2024, he rushed 240 times for 1,537 yards (6.4 YPC) and scored 21 touchdowns. He also caught the ball 22 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Now he is one of the top backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's dive into the analysis below.
Kaleb Johnson NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-Foot
Weight:
225 lbs
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Aug. 14, 2003
Position:
Running Back
Projected Draft Range:
Third Round
Grade:
Second Round
Strengths
Johnson showcases good post-snap vision with quick decision-making and acceleration to exploit gaps. He shows the patience and burst necessary to allow running lanes to develop and let lead blockers perform their roles. With that ability, he's able to find the cut-back lanes against early penetration on outside zone runs.
He will break tackles at all levels due to his good contact balance, lower body strength, leg drive, and pad level. His good leg drive and foot quickness allow him to chop through defenders and elude them in space. His power and pad level contribute to good ball security, along with keeping two hands on the ball through traffic around the line of scrimmage.
Weaknesses
He has a limited route tree and will only be able to perform the bare minimum as a pass catcher. Needs refinement and development in pass protection due to adequate hand placement and anchor. Johnson doesn't have the elite breakaway speed to outrun NFL defensive backs as he quickly hits top-end speed.
Summary
Johnson runs like an NFL All-Pro running back post-snap, skillfully navigating through the first level of the defense with a consistent pace and patience needed. In addition to his navigation skills, he demonstrates his foot quickness and lateral agility to work through and burst up the lane.
He is a quick and decisive runner who can maneuver in tight spaces and evade penetration on the interior. He possesses the prototypical size and running style for the NFL, indicating he will have a long career in the league. He will break through arm tackles and be a high-percentage, ideal red-zone threat.
He won’t be a three-down back unless he can develop his pass protection and route running, but he will put the offense in good down-and-distance situations. His vision will enable him to consistently perform as a leading running back.
Potential NFL Draft Fits
Best NFL Draft Fits
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings