Kalen DeBoer just received a massive gift for Alabama courtesy of the Seahawks
By John Buhler
Get ready to move to Tuscaloosa, Alabama! After deciding not to follow Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, Ryan Grubb is now out of a job a year later. The former offensive coordinator of the Washington Huskies served as Mike Macdonald's first offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. Grubb did not have to move after last season but now needs to find a new place to work. Alabama needs him.
Yes, the Alabama coaching staff had a lot of promise under DeBoer in his first year on the job, but I felt there were too many cooks in the kitchen in the end. Nick Sheridan emerged as the play caller, with JaMarcus Shephard serving in an elevated role of sorts. Defensively, Maurice Linguist and and Kane Wommack coalesced a bit easier, but it was still clunky in the end. Alabama needs one voice.
Now that Grubb is available, I would be shocked if DeBoer does not bring him to Tuscaloosa in some sort of role. He could replace Sheridan and Shephard as the co-offensive coordinators, but he may just come on as an analyst for the time being. Either way, something was missing from the Alabama offense that made the Washington one so dynamic two seasons ago. It was Grubb above all else.
I do not know if I agree with Seattle firing Grubb after one season, but he will find work immediately.
Let's now discuss the type of impact both Seattle and potentially Alabama could feel after this move.
Alabama can benefit greatly from Seattle Seahawks firing Ryan Grubb
It may have been a weird fit, so I am not going to really blame Grubb for what may or may not have gone wrong in Seattle. Macdonald was a first-year head coach still in his 30s. He may have worked under John Harbaugh in Baltimore, but he had been a college coach under his brother Jim Harbaugh previously at Michigan. The familiarity and the proximity of Grubb was proven too good to be true.
As far as Alabama is concerned, I think any team in college football in dire need of an offensive coordinator upgrade should at least pursue Grubb. Alabama is the most logical landing spot, but others will want him. As for Seattle, this move puts even more pressure on Macdonald to get Seattle over the top and into the playoffs. 2025 will be a second year removed from the Pete Carroll era.
Overall, I think Grubb comes out of this better than Macdonald and the Seahawks. This is an NFC West franchise stuck in the awful middle of the league. They are just good enough to not be picking inside the top 10, but bad enough not to be making the postseason. I would much rather give it the old college try again, as Alabama has far greater resources than most of their SEC contemporaries.
Moving on from Grubb is one thing, but Seattle may have gift-wrapped him to DeBoer and Alabama.