Kalen DeBoer comes to Jalen Milroe's defense after Alabama's embarrassment in Oklahoma
Jalen Milroe played his worst game of the season against Oklahoma at the worst time of the season, as Alabama was eyeing a shot at the SEC title game and CFP berth. It’s the game Milroe and this Alabama team is going to look back at and wonder what if.
And despite Milroe’s struggles against a mediocre Oklahoma team, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer took to Milroe’s defense. DeBoer didn’t just point fingers at Milroe’s decision making. According to an article on AL.com, he also said there were some drops and some misreads that led to a season-high three interceptions for Milroe.
It’s been a down season by Alabama standards and Saturday’s loss will be the one reminder of what the post-Nick Saban era looks like; at least for now.
Jalen Milroe’s worst game of the season might have just cost Alabama a spot in the College Football Playoff
Though I don’t think they’re completely out of the College Football Playoff picture, the Crimson Tide’s loss to unranked and five-loss Oklahoma might be the final straw to keep Alabama out of the playoff.
They managed to stay relevant in the CFP conversation despite a loss to Tennessee and a loss to unranked Vanderbilt. In a best case scenario, the Crimson Tide would have won out to get an at-large spot and avoid a SEC championship game appearance.
This is now the worst case scenario. It could be the game that ultimately defines Milroe’s career at Alabama. He hasn’t had a great season so far, throwing nine interceptions and just 15 touchdown passes.
While he’s been a running threat, in big games Milroe hasn’t looked like the sure-fire first round prospect he’s been deemed. And it’s games like this that are going to haunt him and the Crimson Tide.
This is the season that ultimately got away from Alabama and now they have to hope the CFP selection committee’s favoritism toward the SEC works in their favor.
Good on DeBoer for not throwing Milroe under the bus, but frankly the quarterback hasn’t been that great, certainly compared to last year. He showed against Vandy and Tennessee, a good defense will give him fits.
Credit to Oklahoma for pulling off something only they believed was possible. And they exposed Milroe’s biggest flaw in the process.