Kalen DeBoer's OC hire gets ringing endorsement from Alabama player who matters most
By John Buhler
This feels very significant. The first year of the Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama Crimson Tide football came and went. The Crimson Tide went 9-4 (5-3) and missed out on the College Football Playoff by only one spot. This was a transitional year for Alabama, but one that may help them grow into a bright future tomorrow. One of the biggest signs of optimism has to be five-star freshman Keelon Russell.
Russell had incredible things to say about DeBoer being able to hire his former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb this offseason. Grubb spent last season as Mike Macdonald's offensive coordinator on the Seattle Seahawks. DeBoer initially wanted to bring Grubb with him to Tuscaloosa, but Grubb got cold feet. Last season's offense was coordinated by Nick Sheridan.
Here is what Russell had to say to On3 about DeBoer's decision to hire Grubb on his Alabama staff.
“As a quarterback, you’ve got to go watch his offensive coordinator skills and everything. I did my researches and everything, making sure that this guy is the man that I’ve been hearing."
Russell was very impressed with what Grubb did at Washington with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm.
“Man, when I tell you what he did with Michael Penix, it’s legendary. I’m excited. I kid you not, I’m excited. The offense finna turn up this year. We’re finna be great.”
Clearly, Russell is chomping at the bit to score as many points as possible in Grubb's offense.
“The development from Michael Penix was crazy. Dude grew. I can tell you that. He grew. With Grubb, I can tell you, he’s gonna throw the ball, he’s gonna run the ball, he’s gonna attack every weakness in their defense. He’s gonna do everything to hurt your feelings. We want to score 70, he’s gonna put up 70."
To finish up, Russell seems to love Grubb's versatility as a play-caller to go both run and throw.
“He’s not scared to throw the ball, he’s not scared to run the ball, he’s not scared to do read options with the quarterbacks or anything. He’s gonna do everything that ties into winning a football game, and I’m excited to see him operate me and the other quarterbacks.”
Russell needs to win the starting job first, but his endorsement of Grubb speaks volumes to me.
While I could go either way on if the DeBoer era of Alabama football will work out, Russell's praise of Grubb should only be taken as a positive. College football players are getting smarter and smarter with each passing season. Anyone who is a prospective blue-chip prospect coming out of high school is familiar with Grubb and what he did at Washington and Seattle previously, including Russell.
My biggest concern about Alabama under DeBoer is if he is truly big enough for what the job entails. This is not Washington. It is Alabama. The more he adapts and gets away from his our kind of guys mantra, the better off the Crimson Tide will be. Alabama's kind of guys are five-star recruits from anywhere and everywhere across the country. Alabama is better than most programs, so act like it.
While I think Grubb can help Russell or whoever wins the Alabama starting job as Jalen Milroe's successor considerably, I would be lying to you if I did not think he was a future college head coach. He could be a career coordinator for all I know, but his track record of success and being at a preeminent college football power may leave him with no choice but to eventually leave Alabama.
Regardless, Russell's never-ending praise of the Grubb hire means it is a huge positive for Alabama.