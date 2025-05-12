Every Kansas City Chiefs schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

While the Dallas Cowboys may be America's Team, the NFL team generating the most interest at the moment is the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have helped turn the Chiefs into a modern NFL dynasty, reaching the AFC Championship Game for seven consecutive years and appearing in five Super Bowls over that span, winning three.

Kansas City missed out on a chance at history when they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, denying Reid and Mahomes the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. There is an opportunity for more history in 2025, however, as the Chiefs will look to navigate a challenging schedule to become the first team to reach four consecutive Super Bowls since the early 1990s Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Opponents

The Chiefs have become a must-see attraction and their games have the potential to draw huge ratings throughout the season. The NFL's scheduling formula, which was first established in 2002 when the league re-aligned to its current divisional format, locked in Kansas City's 2025 opponents at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

Aside from their AFC West foes, Kansas City is set to face off with teams from the AFC South and NFC East. A first-place finish in the AFC West also means Kansas City is set to match up with division winners from the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North, adding more dynamic opponents to their schedule. Take a look below at a full list of Kansas City's 2025 opponents.

Home Week Date/Time Road Week Date/Time Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 Fri. Sept. 5 (Brazil) on YouTube Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders New York Giants Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Schedule Leaks

There has been some buzz building about the Chiefs' participation in another international game. ESPN Brazil's Matheus Pineiro reported on his X Account that the Chiefs are slated to be the opponent for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers that will be played in Sao Paulo during Week 1.

Pineiro is not normally an NFL news breaker but this seems like the type of information he would be able to obtain from local sources. The report also mentions that the Las Vegas Raiders were willing to accept an invitation if they were approached, but the NFL asked Kansas City first, which makes sense since the league has been using the Chiefs to build up its new broadcast properties, like last year's Black Friday broadcast on Amazon Prime and the league's first Netflix games on Christmas Day.

Matchups To Watch For The Kansas City Chiefs In 2025

Any Chiefs game is worthy of must-watch status, but the obvious first pick will be a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. This will mark the third straight season Kansas City has been involved in a Super Bowl rematch, losing to the Eagles in 2023 before beating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium last year.

Another interconference matchup of intrigue for the Chiefs comes when Mahomes makes his first-ever trip to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. That contest features the two biggest ratings draws in the league and was highly coveted by every network during the league's scheduling process.

Kansas City's matchups against last year's division leaders will also be worth watching, with a trip to Buffalo serving as a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens will also return to Kansas City after coming a toe shy of upsetting the then-two-time defending champs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

Full 2025 NFL Schedule Release Information

The NFL's full schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET in a televised special on NFL Network. Even though the slate will almost fully leak by the time the NFL Network special goes on the air, it will still offer fans an opportunity to hear a breakdown of the schedule along with analysis of key matchups, many of which will involve the Chiefs.

The social media world will also be watching to see how the Chiefs' social media department puts together its schedule release video. 2024's video was an underwhelming video showing various objects related to their opponents getting crushed by a meat grinder, so there is nowhere to go but up for the Chiefs in that department.