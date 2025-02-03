Kansas City is already planning three-peat parade that Chiefs fans must adjust to
By Austen Bundy
The Kansas City Chiefs are already preparing for a historic Super Bowl three-peat celebration back home. Well, the city itself is making preparations, not the team. However, the potential plans announced by officials have omitted a pretty big part of what has seemingly become a yearly tradition in the state of Missouri.
If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX over the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday, Kansas City will host a victory parade (per usual) but there will be no rally at Union Station. That decision was made in reflection of the deadly shooting that took place at the 2024 rally after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.
One person was killed and nearly two dozen others were wounded when gunshots rang out Feb. 14, 2024 as a result of a personal dispute. Officials say they want to avoid the crowd density seen at that event and instead will have an exclusive event for players and their families at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of departing for the parade route.
Kansas City nixes potential Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally over safety concerns
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas hinted to KCTV's Alex Love on Jan. 29 that any kind of Chiefs' victory parade would look different than previous editions, not just for safety reasons but for variety's sake as well.
"Our goal is to make the safest possible event, understanding that there are always realities in life where things could become challenging," Lucas said. "We're going to make sure that it's fun for everybody."
While it may seem premature for Kansas City to release plans for a victory parade less than a week before the Super Bowl is played, this is typical behavior for local government. Preparations take months of planning and multiple cities participating in the playoffs have similar discussions in anticipation of lifting the Lombardi Trophy for fans.
Kansas City fans will just have to enjoy the celebrations from a short distance and on the move with players and coaches if they return home with a historic triumph.