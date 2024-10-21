Kareem Hunt-Chiefs reunion also makes Cowboys look that much worse
The Dallas Cowboys had quite the dream running back scenario just a few seasons ago. They had Ezekiel Elliott, who was headed downhill after racking up an insane amount of touches early in his career. But Zeke was part of a committee because Dallas also had Tony Pollard who looked incredible as well.
Now, two or three years later, the Cowboys have one of the worst running back rooms in the sport of football and it's not particularly close.
Dallas brought Elliott back to the team after he bounced around a little bit last year. But, through six games, Elliott has been horrible, so the Cowboys have handed more of the responsibilities over to young back Rico Dowdle.
In the offseason, they acknowledged that they had a talent and a depth problem at running back by going out and acquiring free agent veteran running back, Dalvin Cook. But the Cowboys completely whiffed on upgrading their position. Cook has yet to touch the ball for Dallas and the worst part is the player that was sitting beside Cook in free agency that the Cowboys didn't elect to sign.
Kareem Hunt-Chiefs reunion makes Cowboys inaction look that much worse
After starting running back Isaiah Pacheco went down with a serious leg injury, the Kansas City Chiefs tried a few in-house options at running back before ultimately re-signing free agent Kareem Hunt.
Since being signed, Hunt has looked incredible. He's stepped in for Pacheco very well, averaging the same yards per carry that Pacheco had averaged before getting injured. Hunt has carried the ball 63 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns. This comes in just three games where Hunt has gone for 69 yards, 102 yards and 78 yards as the Chiefs bell-cow back.
And he was sitting right there in free agency for the Cowboys to sign, yet they chose to go with Dowdle, Elliott and Cook over him.
To put it in comparison, through six games Elliott has carried the ball 38 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Dowdle has carried it 59 times for 246 yards and no touchdowns.
Something like this is pretty tough to swallow for the Cowboys and their fans, especially considering how poor the team has looked since Week 2. The Cowboys could very easily be 2-4 or 1-5 if a few plays didn't go their way.