Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t easing Knicks fans’ fears about his hand injury

Despite losing Game 3 against the Celtics, 115-103, the New York Knicks are still in great shape to make the Easter Conference Finals. They just need a win in Game 4 to go up 3-1 before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5. The possible loss of one of their stars might be actually cost them that.

Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters after Saturday's game that his hand injury "is what it is" and wouldn't go further than that.

"I just want to do whatever I can to be out there," KAT said. That doesn't answer if he will be out there at all.

Towns, who has played well on the offensive end this series, has a double-double in the three games so far while averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds per game. The five-time All Star has excelled. He's the only true big man that has been able to stay on the court. Until Game 3.

The former Kentucky Wildcat seemingly injured his hand in the second quarter of the team's loss. He battled through for the rest of the game despite appearing to tell a teammate he may have broken a finger.

As the Knicks try to take a 3-1 series lead before the series shifts back to Boston, it's clear that the big man's injury is a notable concern and a potential hurdle to advancing to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks have a good shot at winning this series since the Celtics will continue to over-rely on threes. Still, New York needs Towns to be healthy enough to produce on the offensive end if they want to win. So far, he has a favorable matchup with Boston being unable to combat his basketball skills defensively. Kristaps Porziņģis being in and out of the lineup due to a mysterious illness has contributed to that.

Boston's struggles at the 3-point line and the inability of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to play well in clutch moments has allowed New York a shot to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. The health status of their big man could destroy those chances.

Whether that happens or not is unclear, but it's obvious that Towns postgame comments will not ease any fears that the fans have ahead of Game 4.