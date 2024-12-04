Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jalen Brunson: Which Knick should be in the MVP conversation?
If someone told you the New York Knicks are the only team with two players ranked in the top 15 in points per game, it might sound too good to be true. Yet, for Knicks fans, it’s a dream turned reality.
After years of searching for offensive firepower, the Knicks find themselves thriving with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge. Their dominant 121-106 win against the Orlando Magic to secure a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals only reinforces why this duo deserves more recognition.
Karl-Anthony Towns should be in the MVP conversation
When Mitchell Robinson was ruled out until January due to an ankle injury, the Knicks faced a glaring void in the frontcourt. Enter Karl-Anthony Towns, who has exceeded expectations since joining New York, averaging 25.1 points and 13.1 rebounds — significant improvements from last season. Towns has been instrumental in stretching the floor, creating high-percentage 3-point opportunities and maintaining an aggressive offensive mindset.
Defensively, Towns might not offer the same rim protection as some of his teammates, but the Knicks have Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to cover those gaps. Offensively, however, Towns is in elite company. He is on pace to join Steph Curry as the only player in a single season to average 25+ points per game, shoot over 50 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3, and 85 percent from the free-throw line while making at least 40 3-pointers.
If Towns can sustain this level of production and the Knicks continue to climb the standings, he’s not just an All-Star candidate — he could find himself in the MVP conversation.
Jalen Brunson should be in the MVP conversation
Then there’s Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' captain and floor general. While his scoring has dipped slightly from last season, he’s posting a career-high 7.7 assists per game, embracing his role as the team’s ultimate facilitator. Brunson’s selfless playstyle has been a cornerstone of the Knicks’ recent success, where six players are averaging double-digit scoring.
Brunson’s impact extends beyond the box score. Despite the team missing key rotation big men, he’s guided them to an impressive 8-2 record over their last 10 games. He remains steadfast in his approach, saying, “We’re just going to continue to keep on fighting.”
What’s even more remarkable is Brunson’s efficiency. He ranks in the top 10 in total points and assists while playing fewer minutes than anyone else in that elite company. For Knicks fans, his consistent effort night in and night out is a breath of fresh air after years of instability at the point guard position.
As the season progresses, Brunson will aim to replicate his MVP-caliber play from last year. While some argue it may be tougher now with additional offensive weapons like Towns, leading the Knicks to the top seed in the Eastern Conference could make a compelling case for Brunson’s continued greatness