Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 5

The New York Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, following a knee-to-knee collision late in Game 4.

The incident occurred in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when Aaron Nesmith drove aggressively to the basket and collided with Towns. Both players hit the floor hard, but while Nesmith popped up shortly after, Towns remained down, visibly clutching his right knee in pain. Despite the scare, Towns returned to play the final 2:10 of the game — a decision that may prove pivotal to his availability moving forward.

"I'm only thinking about this loss, I'm not thinking about that right now," Towns told reporters postgame, downplaying the injury in typical playoff fashion.

Karl-Anthony Towns is key for the New York Knicks

The official diagnosis: knee contusion — a condition that can often be played through, but still demands caution, especially in a series already taking its physical toll on Towns. He’s previously battled hand discomfort during the Knicks’ earlier rounds against both Detroit and Boston, and now this latest knock comes at the most critical juncture of the season.

Towns has been arguably New York’s most consistent two-way contributor during the Indiana series, averaging 25.8 points and 11.5 rebounds on elite shooting splits of 52/46/84. In Game 4, he posted 24 points and 12 boards on 8-of-15 shooting — another strong performance that unfortunately ended in a crushing loss.

Through 16 playoff games, KAT is averaging 21.3 points and 11.4 rebounds, anchoring the Knicks’ frontcourt in both scoring and second-chance opportunities. His performances have often kept New York afloat. He dropped 35 points on 67.4% shooting in Game 1, and in Game 3, he scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to deliver the Knicks’ only win of the series.

If the Knicks are going to keep their season alive, Game 5 at Madison Square Garden will require every ounce of firepower they can muster. And Towns — even at less than 100% — might be their most important piece.

With Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa available to shoulder minutes if needed, head coach Tom Thibodeau faces a crucial decision: how much can he push Towns without risking further injury — and can the Knicks afford not to?

It’s win or go home. And for the Knicks, it might all come down to whether Karl-Anthony Towns can take the floor.