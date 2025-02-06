How bad is Karl-Anthony Towns' thumb injury?
The New York Knicks have been on fire, and a huge reason for their success has been Karl-Anthony Towns.
His elite rebounding, perimeter shooting, and physical presence have given New York the X-factor they’ve been missing for years. In just 46 games, Towns is averaging 24.3 points and 13.6 rebounds, already etching his name into Knicks record books.
But just when it seemed unstoppable, an injury has put a roadblock on his dominance — one the Knicks are closely monitoring.
How did Karl-Anthony Towns injure his thumb?
During a January 13 matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Towns suffered a painful thumb injury after Cade Cunningham swiped at the ball on a drive, forcing his finger to bend awkwardly. Though he stayed in the game, the discomfort was immediately visible, sparking concern among Knicks fans.
Two days later, the Knicks confirmed the worst — Towns had suffered a bone chip in his thumb. Instead of opting for surgery, which would have sidelined him for six to eight weeks, Towns chose to fight through the pain and keep playing.
How has the thumb injury affected Karl-Anthony Towns?
Despite his grit and determination, Towns hasn’t looked like himself since the injury.
Since the injury, Towns' production has noticeably declined. He has scored under 20 points in four of his last eight games, grabbed fewer than 10 rebounds in three, and struggled with efficiency, shooting below 53 percent from the field in seven of those matchups. His 3-point shooting has also taken a significant hit, dropping to just 25 percent over this stretch.
The numbers speak for themselves — Towns’ efficiency and physicality have taken a clear hit.
What should the Knicks do?
The good news? The Knicks have still won seven of their last 8 games, even against top Western Conference opponents. And with Mitchell Robinson nearing a return, the team has an opportunity to manage Towns’ minutes more carefully.
The big question — can New York continue their hot streak while protecting Towns from further aggravation? For now, time is the only answer.