KAT might be to blame for the Knicks enormous defensive slide
Karl-Anthony Towns has been a key offensive weapon for the New York Knicks this season, averaging 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game. While his offensive contributions have been invaluable, one glaring defensive statistic has Knicks fans wincing in disbelief.
“ESPN Stats reveals opponents are 32/35 (91%) in the restricted area when KAT is the primary defender, the worst in the NBA.”
The Knicks knew exactly what they were getting when they traded for Towns in the offseason—a prolific scorer and one of the league’s top shooting big men. However, his well-documented struggles on defense, particularly in the paint, have been hard to ignore. Early in the season, the Knicks were ranked ninth in defensive rating, buoyed by the perimeter tenacity of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Now, they’ve plummeted to 21st, a ranking that’s far from acceptable for head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Towns' biggest defensive flaw lies in his lack of lateral quickness, making him a liability in pick-and-roll situations, especially alongside Jalen Brunson. His defensive shortcomings have amplified the Knicks’ need for Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, both of whom remain sidelined with injuries. Last season, their presence was pivotal in anchoring the Knicks’ defense with elite rebounding and rim protection.
In their absence, fourth-year center Jericho Sims has been tasked with providing bench minutes, but his limited offensive repertoire—mostly confined to pick-and-roll plays—restricts his overall impact. Meanwhile, newly signed big man Ariel Hukporti has yet to see meaningful action, leaving questions about his ability to contribute unresolved. Although Thibodeau is historically hesitant to rely on rookies, early-season experimentation with rotations might be necessary.
Currently, the Knicks are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the worst opponent two-point field goal percentage at 58.9. Within six feet of the basket, opponents are converting 68 percent of their attempts, a staggering figure contributing to the team’s disappointing 3-4 record. Tuesday night, the Knicks face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, a matchup that could further expose their defensive woes unless adjustments are made quickly.