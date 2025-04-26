Kawhi Leonard's two-way dominance might be Nuggets downfall in playoffs

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets, the two-way play of superstar Kawhi Leonard seems to be the difference-maker so far and could be the reason Denver heads to an early exit this offseason.

As noted by Stat Defender on X, Leonard leads the league in best defensive field goal percentage in the playoffs so far with a staggering 20.7% opposing field goal percentage through the first three games and among qualifying players — and by a pretty wide margin.

Best Defensive Field Goal Percentage (DFG%) For The 2024-25 NBA Playoffs (Min. 25 Total DFGA) :



1. Kawhi Leonard — 20.7%

2. Nicolas Batum — 32.0%

3. Lu Dort — 32.3%

4. Rudy Gobert — 32.4%

5. Mikal Bridges — 33.3%

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 33.3%

Kawhi Leonard carrying Clippers to upset bid in Nuggets series

Leonard has also proven himself as a beast on the offensive end of the floor, scoring more than 21 points each game on 60% shooting from the floor in the three games that he has played so far. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have struggled to get contributions from their wings as Michael Porter Jr. has failed to produce anything worthwhile outside of an okay performance in Game 2.

It's also hard to see a world where the Nuggets are unable to find a way to limit Leonard's impact on the offensive end as Denver doesn't have any compelling matchups they can put on the wing with him doing well against Gordon and outright flourishing when put on Jamal Murray on favorable switches.

Leonard's playoff story has been so captivating as the wing has struggled to stay healthy in recent years despite getting a favorable minutes schedule in the regular season. As the Nuggets try to make adjustments against Leonard, it's clear that his play has been the difference this postseason.

While the series could very easily be tied 2-2 after Game 4, it's clear that the Nuggets are playing on borrowed time this postseason and need their bench veterans to improve if they want a chance at a deep playoff run this season. Unless Denver is able to stop Leonard's impact offensively, the team is heading towards an offseason full of questions, with no one outside of Jokic safe from being shopped around the league.

Whether the Nuggets are heading towards that fate is still unknown but it's clear that The Claw's play so far this series has been nothing but exceptional on both sides of the ball and is, at the very least, making Denver sweat.