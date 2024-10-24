25-under-25: Keegan Murray would thrive on any team
By Quinn Everts
Remember when the knock on Keegan Murray during the 2023 draft process was that he'd "only" become a good NBA starter? That was funny. Well, two years into his career, Keegan Murray is already a good NBA starter. That tag is no longer a pejorative, especially for Kings fans who have watched Murray rapidly become integral to the most successful era of Kings basketball in two-plus decades.
Already a respected high-level shooter, Murray enters year three on a Kings team with its highest expectations since 50 Cent was the biggest rapper in the world.
Murray's shot volume in Sacramento's offense might decrease this season, although that has little to do with Murray himself; the Kings added DeMar DeRozan this summer, and the six-time All-Star will inevitably take a large share of Sacramento's shot attempts. That doesn't mean Murray's role will decrease in importance, though. Quite the opposite. DeRozan is one of the best 2-point shooters of this generation but doesn't often venture beyond the midrange, meaning the area where Murray thrives — behind the arc — will still be ripe with opportunity for the third-year forward.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
How good of a shooter is Keegan Murray?
Really good. By some measures, historically good through two seasons. Let's start this section with some numbers.
Keegan Murray made 206 3-pointers as a rookie, the most in NBA history. Damian Lillard holds the NBA record for most three-pointers in a player's first two seasons with 403. Not far behind him in second place is Keegan Murray with 389. If Murray makes 213 3s this season — a feasible number — he'll overtake Buddy Hield for most 3s made in a player's first three seasons. If he makes just 3,359 more 3s, he'll pass Steph Curry for most all-time. Getting close!
Seven players have ever made 12 3s in an NBA game: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Donyell Marshall and Keegan Murray. Not sure if Donyell Marshall makes this list less impressive or if we should give massive props to Donyell Marshall, who averaged 0.9 made 3s per game in his career. Sorry, we got sidetracked.
Murray isn't a shot-chucker, either. He's a 38.4 percent shooter for his career (on 6.4 attempts per game) and that's after shooting 35.8 percent his sophomore year, which will likely end up being one of his worst shooting seasons ever from a percentage measure.
Plenty of basketball players can make shots. Where great shooters separate themselves is with the ability to find shots for themselves, and Murray appears to be in the latter category. He's great at moving into open space around the perimeter and is always ready to receive a pass and move quickly upward into a shooting motion. Even shooting 15 3-point attempts in an NBA game is worthy of celebration. Finding space that many times takes skill in itself. Making 12 of those attempts is (almost) unprecedented.
At this point in his career, Murray doesn't make a ton happen off the dribble, and that might not be because he's unable to, but more so because Sacramento doesn't need him to. On a team that features De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and now DeMar DeRozan, Murray isn't expected to be the nerve center of offensive creation. If he eventually becomes a guy who scores often in isolation, that's a bonus to the production he already brings.
A budding defensive difference-maker
The phrase "3-and-D" has lost all meaning in the NBA as players get tagged with that label despite not being good at the "3" or "D" part of the equation, but the role itself remains one of the most important pieces an NBA team can add to its team-building puzzle. Keegan Murray might be en route to becoming a top-tier "3-and-D" wing if his sophomore season is any indication of what is to come.
Murray became a reliable defensive asset for the Kings last year, turning into the team's best perimeter stopper as the season progressed. He's very good at getting physical without fouling and sticking with his man in isolation, or fighting through screens to avoid switches in pick-and-roll action. Murray looks like such a nice guy but he's a dawg defending the ball.
And if this clip is any indication, Murray's defensive responsibilities might continue to grow. It's just preseason, but Sacramento entrusting him to pick up Steph Curry full-court is a pretty good sign no matter when it happens.
Keegan Murray and the Beam Team have some dreams
Sacramento has been a good regular-season team for two seasons now. In 2022-23, the Kings battled in the first round against Golden State but lost in seven games. Last year, they dispatched those Warriors in the Play-In Tournament but then bowed out to New Orleans in the Play-In game that would have sent them back to the playoffs. Now, with a new star on the roster, there's hope for a playoff series win and perhaps even more in Sac Town.
Keegan Murray doesn't need to transform into a whole new player for the Kings to be good. But for the Kings to be great, he'll need to be that defensive stopper he showed he could be last season, and bump his 3-point percentage closer to his rookie season mark (41.1 percent). Maybe he gives Sacramento that aforementioned bonus and flashes some more creation chops, too. Already a crucially important player on the Kings roster, Murray's production this season could be what swings the Kings fortunes.
Keegan Murray ranked No. 22 on FanSided's 2024-25 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.