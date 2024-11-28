Keenan Allen takes not-so-subtle shot at Matt Eberflus in postgame interview
By Quinn Everts
You knew that the postgame comments after the Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions were going to be... let's say, contentious? Bitter? Whatever adjective you want to use, it was exactly that.
Chicago rose from the dead, brought game within 3 points, then lost in one of the most confusing and frustrating ways possible. It was probably the strangest Bears loss since like, two weeks ago, which was the strangest Bears loss since, like, two weeks before that.
Keenan Allen can't be blamed for the loss, as the veteran wide receiver scored 2 touchdowns on the day, and was creating space on nearly every route he ran. After the game, Allen said the Bears players did enough to win the game. Hm, what could he be referring to? (It's Matt Eberflus, for those who actually didn't know.)
He's kind of right. The end of the game almost entirely falls on the shoulders of Eberflus, but the Bears weren't super sharp for the entirety of the game. Caleb Williams took sacks when he didn't need to, and even though Allen did score 2 touchdowns, he also took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at a pretty crucial part in the game.
Still, even with the players not being perfect, Allen isn't lying when he says the team did enough to win, and you can't blame him for feeling frustrated after another loss due to poor clock management down the stretch.
The Bears can't finish games, and players are fed up
Week after week, the Bears lose games in mystifying ways. From blocked field goals to hail mary's to now this week, when Matt Eberflus kind of just let the clock run out without taking a timeout or even trying to attempt a field goal.
After the loss, Chicago drops to 4-8 and has lost 6 straight games after a promising start didn't last long.