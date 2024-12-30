Keion White basically admits he wants Patriots to fire coaches
The New England Patriots are heading towards the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft and not everyone in New England's locker room is happy about it. Count defense end Keion White as one member of the roster who is not satisfied with the team's 3-13 record.
The former second-round pick was asked about the team's future in the aftermath of their Week 17 demolition at the hands of the Chargers. He was surprisingly candid with his answers to the media. White clearly expressed his "hope" that major changes would be on the way after the team's struggles in 2024.
"If changes aren't made, then what are we doing? Again, NFL is a production based business, so if we're not doing anything to change our production, which is loss, what are we doing?" White said."
He went on to tell reporters that any organizational decisions would not be up to him. That allusion was a clear nod to the uncertainty about the team's current head coach. Jerod Mayo has a chance to return to the sidelines next year but his grip on the job is far more tenuous after the team's severe struggles down the stretch.
Keion White wants changes from Patriots, and himself
It is to White's credit that he also took a step towards taking some personal accountability for his team's misfortunes. He has managed to notch six sacks on the season but his PFF average of 70.5 accurately illustrates just how far away he resides from stardom. It's good that he acknowledged his need to change the way he plays his own game if he wants to see different results in 2025.
Mayo needs to hope that a lot of other players on his roster feel the same way. It is easy for any coach in his situation to lose the locker room after a string of such ugly defeats. White at least bothered to express his dissastisfaction with the coaching staff with some degree of tact and deniability.
It's easy to envision a scenario where his teammates are more direct with their evaluation of Mayo. Those words could be enough to convince Patriots' ownership to make a change at the head coaching position.