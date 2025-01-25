Kel'el Ware has inexplicably become ROY favorite after two stellar weeks for Heat
The Miami Heat haven’t had the smoothest 2024-2025 season, largely due to the ongoing tensions between star Jimmy Butler and team president Pat Riley. While the spotlight has been dominated by their feud, there is one bright spot Heat fans can rally behind: Kel’el Ware.
Ware has been lightning in a bottle for Miami, currently on his best scoring stretch of the season with three consecutive games of 20 or more points. Over his last eight outings, the 20-year-old Indiana product has averaged 14.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 three-pointers in just 26.1 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 55.1 percent from the field. With his recent surge, Ware has emerged as the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.
Heat's Kel'el Ware emerging as NBA Rookie of the Year candidate
This year’s draft class has lacked high-level contributors, but several non-lottery picks have defied expectations with breakout seasons. Jared McCain has been a standout for the Philadelphia 76ers, stepping up in key moments during the team’s injury struggles. Yves Missi, another surprise, has thrived with the New Orleans Pelicans, posting averages of 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 56.6 percent shooting.
Miami’s selection of Ware with the 15th pick is proving to be a steal. Initially viewed as a backup center to Bam Adebayo, Ware saw minimal playing time early in the season, logging just one game in October and only two games in November with more than 10 minutes on the court. At that point, it seemed like his opportunities would be limited.
However, a turning point came in December, as Ware began to earn consistent double-digit minutes. January has marked his most productive stretch yet, with averages of 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds, highlighting his growth. In Jimmy Butler’s absence, Erik Spoelstra has inserted Ware into the starting lineup alongside Adebayo, forming a dynamic frontcourt duo capable of dominating the boards and contributing offensively.
As Ware continues to build momentum, he has the potential to make history as the first Rookie of the Year in Heat franchise history.