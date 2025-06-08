The New Orleans Saints are no strangers to offseason drama, but in recent days, the focus has shifted towards the uncertain future of their brightest young offensive star, wide receiver Chris Olave. After an injury-shortened 2024 season and a flurry of trade rumors, all eyes were on new head coach Kellen Moore during his first press availability following an OTAs session.

Moore, to his credit, didn’t duck any questions about Olave. He spoke highly about the former first-round pick, saying he has had an excellent “career” and an “excellent offseason. Yet while Moore talked about Olave, what he didn’t say may have raised some eyebrows in New Orleans. He stopped short of giving a definitive answer on whether the Saints have any intention of trading him — and that silence may have increased speculation.

Chris Olave’s rise in New Orleans has been swift. Since being drafted 11th overall in 2022, he’s shown he has star potential when healthy. Through his first two seasons, Olave posted over 2,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns despite inconsistent quarterback play. His combination of silky smooth route running, great speed and elite hands has made him the Saints dangerous offensive weapon when healthy.

In 2024 it was a different story. Olave’s season was cut short in week 9 due to a concussion — his third in three years. He finished the year with 400 yards and one touchdown on 42 receptions, and questions about his long term durability began to surface. Concussions are no minor concern, especially for wide receivers with Olave’s ceiling and talent. Olave also in 2024, went to see a specialist about his recent head injuries.

Still, the Saints exercised his fifth year option this spring, signaling at least at first, that Olave is part of their future. Yet actions speak louder than paperwork, and recent rumors suggest that interest around the league is growing.

Kellen Moore was far from definitive about Chris Olave's trade status

At his post-practice press conference this week, Moore was asked directly about the rumors that Olave could be on the trade block. The head coach didn’t why away from the question but also didn’t deliver a definitive answer that would squash speculation.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about that,” Moore said. “We feel really, really good about Chris. He’s had an excellent offseason, he’s had an excellent career so far and he’s going to have an excellent future.”

That response tells us a lot — but also leaves plenty unsaid. Yes, Moore expressed in Olave’s health, performance and his potential, but he didn’t out right say that Olave was staying put. He didn’t say he was “untouchable” or label him as a “integral part” of their long term plan. The absence of that can only amplify the speculation around the league and for Saints fans.

In modern NFL culture, rumors usually aren’t simply noise — they are signals. Teams use trade speculation as leverage to test market value, motivate players and manage the cap. Moore may be preserving the font offices ability to vet deals while giving fans and media just enough optimism to stay patient in 2025.

Kellen Moore spoke highly of Chris Olave, calling his offseason and career “excellent”, but he didn’t offer a firm denial of the trade rumors. While the tone was positive, the wording left plenty of room for interpretation. Until someone in the Saints organization outright states that Olave is here to stay, the speculation around his future won’t go away — and Moore’s carefully measured comments only keep that conversation alive around the league and in the media.