Opposite day? Kellen Moore is all too familiar with this splashy Saints coaching hire
By John Buhler
Give me convenience or give me death. That is probably the best way to encapsulate how I feel about Kellen Moore's potential choice to lead the New Orleans Saints defense. The former offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles is on the verge of hiring his former boss in Brandon Staley. Moore worked for Staley during his final year as the former head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
While I am willing to give Staley a fair shot in this role, I know what I saw before in Los Angeles. He had everyone fooled as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator during COVID. Staley parlayed that into a three-year run not getting the most out of Justin Herbert, as well as blowing one of the biggest leads in playoff history to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The man defines imposter syndrome to its core.
That being said, Moore is taking over the Saints this late into the offseason cycle, so what is he to do? He may have had a good rapport with his former boss, but I do not think anyone in the NFC South thinks this is going to get the Saints back on top soon. While Staley could be as good as Dennis Allen was initially, Moore is not taking over the easiest of situations in New Orleans. We wish him the best.
People hire people they know, so this is why the San Francisco 49ers assistant is tied to the Saints.
To be positive, I do think hiring a former head coach as an assistant can help out a first-time one.
Kellen Moore's reported New Orleans Saints DC hire is certainly a choice
In a best-case scenario, Staley will become a star defensive coordinator like he was for that one season during COVID for the Rams, helping Moore learn vicariously through his mistakes as a first-time head coach on the fly. If the Saints get good quarterback play, they might be able to take advantage of the entire division being in transition. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could pull back.
However, the Saints' roster has seen better days. Since general manager Mickey Loomis can do no wrong, it will be an uphill battle for Moore, and presumably Staley, to overcome. While I think the rapport could result in the Saints having one strong unified voice from the start, this was the last job to be filled for a reason. This is not the same Saints organization we were accustomed to last decade.
Overall, there are worse hires to be had for a defensive coordinator than Staley. Sean McVay really thought the world of him before he went across the hall at SoFi Stadium after only one season. While I do think he is masquerading as an NFL coach, Staley just might have a redemption act in him. New opportunities present themselves to the prepared. We can only hope Staley is ready for this new job.
Moore has to build his coaching staff fast, as the NFL Scouting Combine is coming up in a few weeks.